healthleadersmedia.com

Frailty and Probable Dementia Risk Factors for Mortality After Major Surgery for Older Adults

Researchers examined 1,193 major surgeries involving 992 community-living older adults from 2011 to 2017. Among nearly 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries over age 65, the overall 1-year mortality rate after major surgery was 13.4%, according to a newresearch article. Earlier research has found that the 5-year cumulative risk of major surgery for...
ajmc.com

Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis

Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress

Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers

A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
Harvard Health

Treatments for rheumatoid arthritis may lower dementia risk

Suppressing inflammation may be the key. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition affecting up to 3% of the population. Joint inflammation, the hallmark of the disease, causes swelling, stiffness, and limited motion, especially in the small joints of the hands and wrists. But inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis isn’t limited...
CNBC

People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds

Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?

Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%

People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline

People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia

Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
The Independent

Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests

Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
ScienceBlog.com

Immune marker in patients with heart failure predicts risk, death

For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It’s released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type...
reviewofoptometry.com

IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function

Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
The Herald News

Deadly Aneurysm-Linked Strokes Are Rising, Especially Among Black Americans

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An often-deadly type of stroke -- subarachnoid hemorrhage -- is on the upswing in the United States, particularly among Black people, new research shows. Unlike the more common ischemic stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage happens when there is bleeding in the space between the brain and the membrane that covers it. It is often caused by an aneurysm, a bulge in a blood vessel, that bursts or leaks. ...
cohaitungchi.com

VA Disability Benefits for Hypertension Secondary to PTSD

Hypertension is a term used to describe high blood pressure. Blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher your blood pressure.
The Independent

Put on a stone and increase odds of knee op by a third – study

People who put on just under a stone in weight in midlife are significantly more likely to need a knee replacement, a new study has found.Women who put 11lb (5kg) are a third (34%) more likely to need a total knee replacement while men have 25% increased odds.The new study, which is to be presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, Australia, found that relatively small weight increases can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis, the most common cause of knee pain, and the need for a knee replacement.Osteoarthritis is a condition that causes joints to become...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Lantus, Victoza Hold Edge for Blood Glucose Control in Study

In a head-to-head comparison of four drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, Lantus (insulin glargine) and Victoza (liraglutide) edged out the competition — but all four drugs were found to be safe and effective, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Studies...
docwirenews.com

Ultrasonography to Assess Tofacitinib Response in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researches, led by Giuseppe Germanò, proposed that ultrasound assessment may improve the evaluation of disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. They compared ultrasound, clinical, and laboratory assessments of treatment response and reported that ultrasonography showed early and durable reduction of tendon and joint inflammation with tofacitinib therapy. However, they did add that early improvements observed with ultrasound were not a predictive factor for a good clinical outcome. The findings were published in Frontiers in Medicine.
Real Health

Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...

