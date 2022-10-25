Read full article on original website
healthleadersmedia.com
Frailty and Probable Dementia Risk Factors for Mortality After Major Surgery for Older Adults
Researchers examined 1,193 major surgeries involving 992 community-living older adults from 2011 to 2017. Among nearly 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries over age 65, the overall 1-year mortality rate after major surgery was 13.4%, according to a newresearch article. Earlier research has found that the 5-year cumulative risk of major surgery for...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
MedicalXpress
Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
Harvard Health
Treatments for rheumatoid arthritis may lower dementia risk
Suppressing inflammation may be the key. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition affecting up to 3% of the population. Joint inflammation, the hallmark of the disease, causes swelling, stiffness, and limited motion, especially in the small joints of the hands and wrists. But inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis isn’t limited...
CNBC
People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds
Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
ScienceBlog.com
Immune marker in patients with heart failure predicts risk, death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It’s released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
Deadly Aneurysm-Linked Strokes Are Rising, Especially Among Black Americans
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An often-deadly type of stroke -- subarachnoid hemorrhage -- is on the upswing in the United States, particularly among Black people, new research shows. Unlike the more common ischemic stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage happens when there is bleeding in the space between the brain and the membrane that covers it. It is often caused by an aneurysm, a bulge in a blood vessel, that bursts or leaks. ...
cohaitungchi.com
VA Disability Benefits for Hypertension Secondary to PTSD
Hypertension is a term used to describe high blood pressure. Blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher your blood pressure.
Put on a stone and increase odds of knee op by a third – study
People who put on just under a stone in weight in midlife are significantly more likely to need a knee replacement, a new study has found.Women who put 11lb (5kg) are a third (34%) more likely to need a total knee replacement while men have 25% increased odds.The new study, which is to be presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, Australia, found that relatively small weight increases can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis, the most common cause of knee pain, and the need for a knee replacement.Osteoarthritis is a condition that causes joints to become...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Lantus, Victoza Hold Edge for Blood Glucose Control in Study
In a head-to-head comparison of four drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, Lantus (insulin glargine) and Victoza (liraglutide) edged out the competition — but all four drugs were found to be safe and effective, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Studies...
docwirenews.com
Ultrasonography to Assess Tofacitinib Response in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researches, led by Giuseppe Germanò, proposed that ultrasound assessment may improve the evaluation of disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. They compared ultrasound, clinical, and laboratory assessments of treatment response and reported that ultrasonography showed early and durable reduction of tendon and joint inflammation with tofacitinib therapy. However, they did add that early improvements observed with ultrasound were not a predictive factor for a good clinical outcome. The findings were published in Frontiers in Medicine.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
