People who put on just under a stone in weight in midlife are significantly more likely to need a knee replacement, a new study has found.Women who put 11lb (5kg) are a third (34%) more likely to need a total knee replacement while men have 25% increased odds.The new study, which is to be presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, Australia, found that relatively small weight increases can increase a person’s chances of knee osteoarthritis, the most common cause of knee pain, and the need for a knee replacement.Osteoarthritis is a condition that causes joints to become...

9 DAYS AGO