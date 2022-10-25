ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Sinclairville Man Dies After Dump Truck Goes into Pond

A Sinclairville man died after the dump truck he was driving went into a pond in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 82-year old William Rossow was backing off Waterman Road when the truck got too close to the pond bank and tipped into the pond. Rossow became trapped in the truck underwater. Two neighbors were able to get him out of the truck.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY

