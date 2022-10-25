Read full article on original website
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
4 Teens Killed In Stolen Car Wreck, Potentially Attempting TikTok’s ‘Kia Challenge’
A group of teens in Buffalo, New York, had their young lives tragically cut short after they were ejected from a stolen vehicle they had crashed. The youngest deceased victim, Harper, was tragically set to celebrate her 15th birthday on Nov. 1; she was also a mother who leaves behind a young daughter.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
16-year-old pleads guilty for bringing loaded gun inside school
The district attorney's office said on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Sinclairville Man Dies After Dump Truck Goes into Pond
A Sinclairville man died after the dump truck he was driving went into a pond in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 82-year old William Rossow was backing off Waterman Road when the truck got too close to the pond bank and tipped into the pond. Rossow became trapped in the truck underwater. Two neighbors were able to get him out of the truck.
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
