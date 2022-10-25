A Sinclairville man died after the dump truck he was driving went into a pond in the town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 82-year old William Rossow was backing off Waterman Road when the truck got too close to the pond bank and tipped into the pond. Rossow became trapped in the truck underwater. Two neighbors were able to get him out of the truck.

SINCLAIRVILLE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO