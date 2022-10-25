Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Former city council member seeks seat on school board
FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville’s school board had two incumbents jot their name on this year’s ballot, with one former city council member swooping in to grab a seat too. Farmersville Unified School District currently has three seats open, with five candidates in the running. Among these candidates lies former city council member Ruben Macareno, who stepped away from his city duties that he said have been accomplished. If elected, he will be serving in the same board that his late brother, Martin Macareno, served on as president. Two incumbents will also be running, along with two newcomers.
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Four candidates face off for two seats on LUSD board
LINDSAY – Four candidates have placed their names on the ballot for this year’s school board elections, with both challengers drawing on their careers as educators. Election time is just around the corner, and Lindsay Unified School District has four candidates on the ballot this year, but only two of them will have a seat on the board. There are two incumbents running, one of which has over 20 years of experience on the board. The challengers also all have years of education experience under their belt, with one challenger, Dennis Doane, being the former principal of John J. Cairns Continuation High School, while the other challenger, Brenda Gonzalez, was a teacher for 10 years and a religious educator for 20.
GV Wire
Council Quietly Cancels $600K in Contracts to Educate Voters
The city of Fresno quietly canceled contracts to educate the public on two upcoming ballot measures. At its Sept. 29 meeting, the Fresno City Council approved $600,000 to provide public information about Measure C, the countywide transportation tax renewal, and Measure M, a new sales tax addition to benefit city veterans programs and facilities.
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Only one out of seven districts is on the ballot for Exeter school board
EXETER – Only two names were placed on the ballot for the EUSD school board elections this year, with both challengers having years of education experience under their belt. Of the seven districts in the Exeter Unified School District, only area 2 is on the ballot this year, with incumbent Amanda Kay Reser Renteria running against Julie Watson. Renteria has been the principal at Woodville Elementary School and has worked in education for years. On the flip side, Watson worked at Exeter Unified School district as a personnel analyst until retirement, and also has children working in the district. Both candidates have a deep passion for helping the community of Exeter, but only one will be able to snag a seat on the board.
thesungazette.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confidence in reelecting Walta Gamonian to VUSD board
My name is Milt Morrison. As a retired full-time instructor from COS and a former member of the Visalia Unified School District’s Board of Governing Trustees, I am seriously concerned about the upcoming election of the members of Visalia’s school board. Toward that end, I have attended a number of candidate forums and have been attentive to the published statements, spoken and written, of the candidates. Following is my opinion of Waltha Gamonian’s candidacy. She is the incumbent for the seat representing District 1.
GV Wire
New California Law Could Take Major Money Out of Fresno Politics
Starting Jan. 1, local elected leaders need to double-check their campaign accounts when voting on specific legislation. A new state law will significantly affect the size of contributions. “The goal was to sever the tie between pay-to-play politics that unfortunately occurs in different parts of California,” said the bill’s author,...
sjvsun.com
Fresno turning lights out on PG&E? Leaders eye city-run power in potential break from utility.
Fresno residents could soon receive their electricity from a city-owned power operator. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council will decide whether or not to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the city regarding what it would take to provide electricity to residents. The item is sponsored by...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thesungazette.com
Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter
EXETER – After several years Exeter is finally taking the last steps to allow a medicinal cannabis business to set up shop in downtown. The Exeter Planning Commission made a few changes to Exeter’s ordinances, allowing for the medicinal clinic BioLife to enter into the community. At the Oct. 20 meeting, the commission approved two specific ordinance changes ultimately allowing for the medicinal cannabis shop to enter the city. The final approval of the new ordinances is up to city council and will be voted on before the end of the year. However, this change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance
FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
Charter school relocates to new location in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local charter school has a new home in downtown Fresno. After the City of Fresno used Measure P funds to expand the Ted C Wills Community Center, Big Picture Educational Academy had to move from its old location to a new one a historical building on Mariposa street. “We’re not […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
thesungazette.com
Woodlake begins its search for next hall of fame inductees
WOODLAKE – Since 2017, the WHS foundation has inducted high-achieving individuals into the “hall of fame,” including a neurosurgeon and the first Latina Chief of Staff in the history of the United States Senate. Now they are looking for their next inductees. The Woodlake High School (WHS)...
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
GV Wire
Fresno Councilman Pleads Not Guilty in Extortion Case
Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty Thursday to two criminal charges related to an ill-fated conversation with the city attorney. Esparza is charged with one felony count of attempted extortion and one misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. Both are related to a conversation with then-city attorney Douglas Sloan last April. Esparza allegedly told Sloan to only work for the council majority (Esparza and three other councilmembers) and not other councilmembers.
thesungazette.com
Exeter businesses turn out to support mobile food trucks in downtown
EXETER – The road to passing a reasonable food truck ordinance in Exeter got a little smoother when the planning commission reviewed their draft food truck ordinance. What is normally a sparsely attended government meeting, played host to a full room of eager business owners on Oct. 20. Chief item on the Exeter Planning Commission’s agenda was a public hearing and review of their draft food truck ordinance. Owners of brick and mortar businesses have been resistant to the trend of restaurants on wheels, while others see it as a drive toward progress for the city’s downtown economy.
thesungazette.com
VUSD clears path for students to achieve higher education
VISALIA – Visalia students looking to pursue a college career at a four-year university have a clear pathway to attend the University of California, Merced if they meet the university’s eligibility requirements. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) board of education meeting on Oct. 25, the board...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California homes face PG&E delays for power connections. Frustrated leaders seek options
Home builders, contractors and elected officials in the Fresno region and across Pacific Gas & Electric’s service area are expressing growing frustration over lengthy delays by the utility company to get new homes, subdivisions and building projects hooked up to the electrical grid. The concerns are reportedly connected to...
