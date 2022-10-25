ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, Memphis request 'equitable' TDOT support as major disparities revealed

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
Jackson City Mayor Scott Conger joined Memphis City Mayor Jim Strickland in requesting “more equitable funding” from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after significant disparities in road repair rates were found between west Tennessee and the rest of the state.

Officials with the city’s metropolitan planning organizations found that over 439 lane miles within west Tennessee are rated as “poor condition,” while only 45 lane miles across the rest of the state are at the same rating—marking 5.4% of west Tennessee roads as needing repairs, as opposed to less than 1% for middle and east Tennessee.

Conger and Strickland penned a unified letter to TDOT requesting more equitable treatment in the face of rising population and development.

"Largest single-year resurfacing":Second half of Jackson's "largest single-year resurfacing" project begins

“Our MPOs have done studies,” Conger told reporters after signing the letter. “Over the years, reports of damage have kind of been anecdotal. For just one example, North Parkway here has been pushed three times for the repaving cycle. So we're just asking, with BlueOval City coming in and scheduled to be in production 2025, we need our state highway miles to be at least equitable to the rest of the state.”

'Being a good neighbor:'BlueOval City officials talk community impact, jobs

Other roads of serious concern, Conger noted were Highway 412 from Hollywood Drive to Crockett County, North Parkway from Hollywood Drive to Jackson State, as well as sections of a Highland Avenue and Highway 70 from East Chester onward that need to be repaired.

“Some of our bypass needs to be repaired too,” Conger said. “So pretty much every state route in Madison County needs some attention somewhere.”

Conger said the goal for the letter is simply to bring light to the major disparity between regions and to request equitable attention compared to the rest of the state.

“I think [equitable repairs] benefits the state as a whole, and benefits west Tennessee cities especially,” he said. “With BlueOval City and Ford bringing in $5.6 billion in the west Tennessee, getting people to and from work, along with the amount of people that are going to be moving to west Tennessee, and the businesses that are going to be starting here?

Conger cited the need of road improvements for present and future employees to get to work.

"And then the economic investment that we see from places like Georgia Pacific, spending half a billion dollars here in Jackson, we need to have roads that people can get to work safely on and comfortably," he said. "And so we're doing our part on behalf of the city and utilizing the resources that we have to be able to invest in city streets. We just need some equitable investment from the state on our state routes.”

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

