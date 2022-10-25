Victoria's Secret "store of the future" opens in Ohio

Victoria's Secret has opened its first "store of the future" in Ohio.

The store., at 3626 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. near Dublin, is characterized by a smaller footprint, non-mall location and new design. The new format reflects the brand's overall transformation and effort to create a more welcoming environment for customers.

The store is Victoria's Secret's first with the new design in Ohio, and the 10th overall for the Reynoldsburg-based lingerie chain.

The move toward smaller, non-traditional formats is part of a trend of retailers stepping back from traditional malls and setting up in spaces with a smaller footprint.

"The footprint of malls has changed over time, and we really are interested in getting into communities that we haven't been in before, or even in communities where maybe we were before [but] we closed a store," said Becky Behringer, head of store selling and operations at Victoria's Secret.

Behringer said the new store design is more inviting and open, decked with lighter shades of pink and more mobility between Victoria's Secret and the company's Pink line, versus other locations where the brands have separate entrances. The space is also designed to be more agile and easily adjustable for expanding, contracting and moving displays.

"One of the things that we've heard from the customer is that they're now able to move through the store in a way that is just more welcoming and more inviting to them," said Behringer. "The benefit is also for us from an associate perspective; it means we can get to customers faster too."

Victoria's Secret's beauty section, typically found in the back of the store, is now in the center, and an additional "satellite register" is visible from the front of the store, serving as both the area to pick up online orders and as an easy-access area to check out.

The new store utilizes new technology, including QR codes for purchasing out-of-stock products online and RFID, or radio-frequency identification, tags. Each of Victoria's Secret's products now comes with an RFID tag, to determine what items are in stock and where they are in the store.

The store also features "Crave," Victoria's Secret's new technology-assisted fitting rooms, which can determine what items a customer has taken to try on and allows guests to request a different size or color from their room. An employee will be alerted through a handheld device and bring that item to them, or suggest a replacement if the item is out of stock.

The system is similar to the fitting room experience at Amazon Style, which opened at Easton earlier this month.

Behringer said Crave will be in all of its new stores, and the company will continue to test other potential features of the system, including making the experience available on the sales floor and enabling self-checkout in-store.

"It's been a huge win for us just in terms of connection with the customer," said Behringer.

Also reflected in the new location is the company's move to become a more inclusive brand. Behringer, who has been with Victoria's Secret for two decades, said the transformation has been interesting to witness and be a part of.

Like all Victoria's Secret locations now, the store features larger drawers for larger bra sizes and mannequins with diverse body types, including a masculine-framed mannequin wearing Pink apparel, designed to be more gender-fluid.

"When we started to put these in stores, right out of the gates what we heard was how connected the associates felt to it," said Behringer. "It's a really cool experience because certainly, we want the customer to know that we have these sizes but also the associate really felt like they saw themselves in the mannequins, too."

The new location in the Sun Center is surrounded by other retailers, including Ulta, Torrid, Old Navy and Bath & Body Works. Behringer said the move to the area is a part of the company's interest in providing more convenience to customers, who would otherwise need to walk through a mall to get to its stores.

"I think convenience is at the heart of everything people want these days," said Behringer. "Convenience has to be at the center of what we're doing, and there's nothing more convenient than pulling up right in front of the store you want to go to."

