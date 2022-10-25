McDonald's boo buckets have returned to Central PA, but collecting all 3 won't be easy

This Halloween, McDonald’s has brought back its iconic boo buckets, which are small trick-or-treating pails that come with each Happy Meal during the month of October.

These buckets haven’t been offered for some time but were originally unveiled in 1986, according to a news release.

This year, they come in orange, green or white, and each color has three different faces of a pumpkin, witch or ghost.

The buckets are already fetching a decent price on eBay, with a single one listed anywhere from $9 to $14, and sets of three going for more than $30, while a Happy Meal costs less than $6.

In Lebanon County, the efforts to collect all three might be difficult. While all locations in the county do currently have the buckets, six of them are offering only the orange.

The Jonestown McDonald's, located at 22 Old Forge Road, is currently offering the white bucket.

The location just outside of Hershey, at 611 E Main St., has only the orange bucket.

An employee of the Maple Street McDonald's in Lebanon said that the distributor is having a hard time keeping up with demand for the buckets.

Harrisburg seems to be in a similar place in the amount and diversity of Halloween buckets. Out of the seven locations contacted, only two had anything other than orange.

The location at 6004 Derry St. currently has white.

The McDonald's inside the Walmart, located at 6535 Grayson Road, was the only restaurant out of the 22 across three counties that the Lebanon Daily News contacted offering the green bucket.

The McDonald's at 2929 Paxton St. is completely sold out, and an employee expected a shipment would come in later this week while an employee at the 720 Division St. location said that Oct. 25 would likely be their last day offering the buckets.

In York, many of the McDonald’s locations are also only offering the orange buckets, however, there’s still a few locations offering the ghosts.

The McDonald’s located at 2125 York Crossing Drive currently has the white buckets. An employee at the 2061 S. Queen St. location said they had a few of the ghosts left, but mostly have orange. The restaurant at 4015 E Market St. said they currently have both orange and white.

With stock going fast, and shipments of new buckets coming in unpredictably, the best way to know if a McDonald's is still carrying the buckets, and which colors they're carrying, is to call and ask before you show up.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him atDLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham