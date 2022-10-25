Read full article on original website
Calm and cool weekend, check out those aspens
This weekend will be cool and near cloudless with a little bit of wind here and there. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The weather clears today with temperatures warming back up through the weekend and Halloween. Pleasant Fall weather holds true until the middle of next week when the next storm system looks to arrive into the region.”
Chilly and windy day, have soup to warm up
Today will have a little bit more wind chill than yesterday especially since gusts could get up to 35 mph. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Wind and winter weather advisories are in effect for this afternoon and tonight.”. It will be a good day to have a hot cup...
Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s 2022 wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After devastating wildfires scarred the state across northern and central New Mexico, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque unveiled a detailed look into this year’s record-breaking wildfire season. “We wanted to document and show that it’s not anybody’s imagination, it was a bad fire season, and that weather was a big part […]
Trick or treat: Why you should double check your candy this Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Halloween, it's usually about the costumes and candy. But this year, you may want to double-check your child's bucket, before they start eating candy. Officer Ray Wilson, with the New Mexico State Police, said that in some areas across the country there have been reports of fentanyl “being transported by traffickers in candy boxes.”
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ABOUT TOWN: Cleveland wins band competition
Halloween costumes ruled the past two weeks. But there was a premier high school band competition, and Cleveland High School won first in the 5A division. Rio Rancho placed third. Rio Rancho held its fall festival and Festivus was among us. Oh, and go see “Almost, Maine.”
Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
City hosts ‘Fall Make & Take’ Halloween event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a “Fall Make & Take” event. Attendees can bring their families out for a night of pumpkin painting, games, and treats. The pumpkins you decorate can also be taken home. The free event is happening Friday, October...
City of Santa Fe looking at replacing turf to reduce water usage
The City of Santa Fe is trying new ways to conserve water.
Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho
Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday
“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians of busy areas
Bernalillo County is considering an ordinance to keep people off of the medians at dangerous intersections.
Storm volleyball vanquishes Volcano Vista, repeats as 1-5A champ
Cleveland’s Haylie Griego dives and keeps a ball in play in the first set Tuesday evening, as teammates Aubrey Ortiz (1) and Sophia Bacahui (3) stand by if more help is needed. (Gary Herron/Observer) Seeking a victory in its second meeting with city foe Rio Rancho on Tuesday evening,...
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
