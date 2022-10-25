Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply
New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NJ proposal to ban subscriptions for features already built into cars
TRENTON – Legislation awaiting a hearing in the state Assembly would ban car manufacturers and dealers from offering in-car subscriptions for features already built into the vehicle. The bill – A4519 – would not apply to any third-party service providers of features such as SiriusXM satellite radio or in-car...
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Jersey Shore Towns Where Real Estate Has Calmed Down
The housing market was in pure chaos. Homes were selling for $50,000+ their market value and would remain on the market for a week or less. It has been a seller's market, not a buyer's market. If you are in the market to buy a new home, I finally have...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva
Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakewood went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. Now, the owner of that business, Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, is pushing a new idea for his old store. Flemming has been pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street in Lakehurst into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers are breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store in Lakehurst. Today, several developers and several people approached by Flemming confirmed the The post Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
N.J. Turnpike, Garden State Parkway tolls going up for 3rd year in row
Drivers who have endured back-to-back toll rate increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway since September 2020 are in line for another toll hike starting in 2023. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, adopted a $2.5 billion 2023 budget — which calls for a...
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores
Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
