Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakewood went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. Now, the owner of that business, Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, is pushing a new idea for his old store. Flemming has been pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street in Lakehurst into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers are breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store in Lakehurst. Today, several developers and several people approached by Flemming confirmed the The post Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.

LAKEHURST, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO