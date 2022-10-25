Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrobserver.com
Storm score final 35 points to beat Rams
Winning at Lightning Bolt Stadium for the 18th time in their last 19 games, the Cleveland Storm got three rushing touchdowns from Josh Perry and two by quarterback Evan Wysong to beat visiting Rio Rancho 35-14 Friday night in the annual City of Vision championship game. Just like last year’s...
rrobserver.com
Storm girls beat La Cueva, advance to soccer semis vs. Cibola
Cleveland goalkeeper Brooke Keene sees the ball but can’t quite reach it yet, although she managed to get to it before a La Cueva Bear could score on this second-half close call Friday afternoon. (Herron photo) The Cleveland High School girls soccer team, the No. 1 seed for the...
rrobserver.com
Storm volleyball vanquishes Volcano Vista, repeats as 1-5A champ
Cleveland’s Haylie Griego dives and keeps a ball in play in the first set Tuesday evening, as teammates Aubrey Ortiz (1) and Sophia Bacahui (3) stand by if more help is needed. (Gary Herron/Observer) Seeking a victory in its second meeting with city foe Rio Rancho on Tuesday evening,...
High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 11
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final week of high school football is here, and some teams played their final game of season on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Eldorado and West West met up at Wilson stadium, as the Mustangs tried to prove that they belong in the postseason. West […]
Farmington, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Belen High School football team will have a game with Piedra Vista High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Los Lunas, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Los Lunas. The Clovis High School football team will have a game with Los Lunas High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00. The Clovis High School football team will have a game with Los Lunas High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
KRQE News 13
Los Alamos Middle School football season ends early after racist remarks by players
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Middle School football coach has forfeited the final game of the season and is making his team take sensitivity training. It comes after he and others heard some of his players chanting racist remarks at the Santa Fe Indian School. On...
rrobserver.com
Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho
Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
rrobserver.com
ABOUT TOWN: Cleveland wins band competition
Halloween costumes ruled the past two weeks. But there was a premier high school band competition, and Cleveland High School won first in the 5A division. Rio Rancho placed third. Rio Rancho held its fall festival and Festivus was among us. Oh, and go see “Almost, Maine.”
KOAT 7
School bus crash closes Albuquerque road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday
“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque TV station to open bureau in RR
KOB4 is coming to Rio Rancho. The Albuquerque-based television station plans to set up a bureau in the Edit House Productions at 640 Quantum Rd. Said KOB 4 news director Tim Maestas: “Reporter Brianna Wilson will be assigned to regular duty at the new location. Rio Rancho and Sandoval...
KRQE News 13
Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
rrobserver.com
School bus crashes into parked cars Thursday
Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “The bus reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles,” Gallegos said. “There are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital...
KRQE News 13
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A typical school pickup turned violent at an Albuquerque elementary school recently. It happened at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School after what police call a ‘parking situation.’ The incident was all caught on camera. A video from two weeks ago shows a grey...
Comments / 0