Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Storm score final 35 points to beat Rams

Winning at Lightning Bolt Stadium for the 18th time in their last 19 games, the Cleveland Storm got three rushing touchdowns from Josh Perry and two by quarterback Evan Wysong to beat visiting Rio Rancho 35-14 Friday night in the annual City of Vision championship game. Just like last year’s...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Storm girls beat La Cueva, advance to soccer semis vs. Cibola

Cleveland goalkeeper Brooke Keene sees the ball but can’t quite reach it yet, although she managed to get to it before a La Cueva Bear could score on this second-half close call Friday afternoon. (Herron photo) The Cleveland High School girls soccer team, the No. 1 seed for the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Storm volleyball vanquishes Volcano Vista, repeats as 1-5A champ

Cleveland’s Haylie Griego dives and keeps a ball in play in the first set Tuesday evening, as teammates Aubrey Ortiz (1) and Sophia Bacahui (3) stand by if more help is needed. (Gary Herron/Observer) Seeking a victory in its second meeting with city foe Rio Rancho on Tuesday evening,...
CLEVELAND, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final week of high school football is here, and some teams played their final game of season on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Eldorado and West West met up at Wilson stadium, as the Mustangs tried to prove that they belong in the postseason. West […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football PRO

Farmington, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belen High School football team will have a game with Piedra Vista High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
FARMINGTON, NM
rrobserver.com

Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho

Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

ABOUT TOWN: Cleveland wins band competition

Halloween costumes ruled the past two weeks. But there was a premier high school band competition, and Cleveland High School won first in the 5A division. Rio Rancho placed third. Rio Rancho held its fall festival and Festivus was among us. Oh, and go see “Almost, Maine.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

School bus crash closes Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday

“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course

This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque TV station to open bureau in RR

KOB4 is coming to Rio Rancho. The Albuquerque-based television station plans to set up a bureau in the Edit House Productions at 640 Quantum Rd. Said KOB 4 news director Tim Maestas: “Reporter Brianna Wilson will be assigned to regular duty at the new location. Rio Rancho and Sandoval...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

School bus crashes into parked cars Thursday

Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “The bus reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles,” Gallegos said. “There are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

