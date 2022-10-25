Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Doom Is Playing In A Chocolate Bar In Time For Halloween
ID Software's 1993 first-person shooter classic for the MS-DOS, "Doom," has stood the test of time. Doomguy's demon-killing antics shaped the future of video games awarding "Doom" a spot on many gamers' lists of best games of all time. That said, perhaps the most significant legacy left by "Doom" is fans' ambitions to get the old-school title running on just about anything imaginable.
Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin
"Overwatch 2" has been released, and players are finally getting to experience the best and worst changes to the game. With new skins, a new team composition, and even new Heroes, there's plenty for fans to explore in the sequel. Plus, new content is being released regularly, whether through the controversial battle pass that confirmed some fans' worst fears or events like the reoccurring Halloween Terror.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
Fallout TV Series' Showrunner Reveals How The Games Changed His Life
The "Fallout" TV series has been well underway for quite some time now. While fans don't know much about when the show will be set within the bizarre story of "Fallout," they do know that there's a perfect lead cast and some serious Marvel talent being brought in. Additionally, the TV series has sparked debate among fans, as some excited viewers used a drone to capture images of the series. Regardless, as production progresses, the team is giving fans bits and pieces of information. The Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan shared a bit about how the "Fallout" games impacted his life.
Star Wars Eclipse Leaks Were Apparently On Purpose
It's been a little over ten months since Quantic Dream unveiled its "Star Wars" action-adventure game "Star Wars Eclipse" at The Game Awards. Its reveal immediately hyped players, as "Star Wars Eclipse" is set to explore relatively uncharted territory in the "Star Wars" universe, taking place during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga. But besides the handful of cinematic footage shown in the reveal trailer, nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming game — until a few days ago.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Reinhardt
While its vibrant colors and atmosphere might lead one to think it's just a high-octane first-person shooter, "Overwatch 2" is undeniably a strategy game with an emphasis placed on tactical gameplay. Using a ragtag cast of characters known as Heroes who all have their own individual strengths and weaknesses as opposed to a class system, "Overwatch 2" is designed to emphasize constant team play where individual characters counter others. One of the more difficult to counter is Reinhardt.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Warlock Build
The Season of Plunder has been good to Guardians. Featuring the reintroduction of the classic "Destiny" Raid, Kings Fall, new powerful weapons like the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, and the long-awaited revamped Arc 3.0 subclass, the Season 19 roadmap has given players tons of new ways to tinker with their loadouts. Of course, every new season offers new weapons and armor mods for Guardians to play around with, but the last few seasons in "Destiny 2" have given players so much more with the complete makeover of the Light subclasses.
Fortnite: Where To Find Haunted Household Furniture
The Halloween season is in full swing, and to celebrate the occasion, popular battle royale title "Fortnite" is hosting the 2022 edition of its "Fortnitemares" event. During this event, players will be given special Halloween-themed quests and objectives to fulfill, and even some boss battles with formidable foes such as the Inkquisitor before its ending on November 1. Completing these challenges gives players rewards such as the Everything's End Glider, Chrome Cage Black Bling, and Unmaker Pickaxe. While some of these challenges involve combat with either players or AI bots, others require players to do a scavenger hunt in search of items sprawled across the "Fortnite" map.
Marvel Snap Was Fixed For Testers With Just One Card
"Marvel Snap" is the mobile deck builder filled to the brim with comic book heroes. With fast-paced gameplay, cards for nearly every Marvel hero, and incredible art, there are plenty of things to enjoy in the game. However, it also faces unique challenges because of its attempts to be different. Ben Brode, the Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner Studios and former Game Director of "Hearthstone," has talked about the lack of a mulligan system in "Marvel Snap" and how one card solved the problem.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Lies Of P?
The massively popular "Elden Ring" set a series record in terms of sales and players, and so it's only natural that we'll be seeing more soulslike games seeking to put their own spin on FromSoftware's tried and true formula. One of which, is "Lies of P." Scheduled for release during...
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Season Pass Hero Explained
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is almost here, launching on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players fight alongside some of the most iconic Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. But combat isn't quite the beat 'em up gameplay that superhero games are known for.
Bayonetta Actress' Charity List Has Fans Dropping Her Fast
On October 15, former "Bayonetta" voice actor Hellena Taylor accused Platinum Games of offering her too little pay to reprise the titular role, and said Jennifer Hale replacing her was a "betrayal." After the company released a statement supporting Hale, Taylor herself seemingly confirmed reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that she was offered more for the role than she initially implied. Fans felt misled by the former voice actress, who said she was offered $4,000 to come back to the series when that amount was actually just for a cameo — according to Schreier, Taylor was in fact originally offered around $15,000 to return for "Bayonetta 3." She also claimed that the franchise was worth at least $450 million, a figure that some think was fabricated.
