Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 28
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
u.today
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
u.today
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
dailyhodl.com
Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says New ‘Solana Killer’ Has More Upside Potential
A closely followed crypto trader is updating his outlook on the top two digital assets, an altcoin, and a smart contract platform that has been hailed as the “Solana killer.”. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he’d be worried about king crypto Bitcoin (BTC)...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Huge Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Coming As Long Term Opportunity Arises
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) bear market bottom now says a huge Ethereum (ETH) price reversal is imminent. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,400 Twitter followers that ETH is currently presenting a clear buying opportunity as it repeatedly respects the 200-week moving average.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 billion in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
u.today
Dogecoin Finally Breaks Out, Hits 10-Week High
astaga.com
Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket
Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Explodes 78% in Just One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls Return
An Ethereum (ETH) scaling altcoin is surging in price while crypto markets continue to trade sideways on the day. Optimism (OP), the layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, exploded in price by 78% in the past week, reflecting a general upward trend in crypto over the last seven days. The...
u.today
Scam Alert: SHIB and DOGE on Cardano Might Be Honeypots
astaga.com
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s worth exhibits power because it bounces from a downtrend vary with excessive quantity, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a serious check to development increased above $30 after the value broke out of its descending triangle worth motion. ETC’s worth stays robust beneath the 50 and...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Cardano, Says ADA Risks Large Crash if It Fails To Hit These Targets
Widely followed analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is urging caution on Cardano (ADA) amid the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap recording a bounce in price. Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers that Cardano could drop further below the 22-month low it reached earlier this month unless it consolidates above the current price.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes
A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Down To Just 12.2% Of Supply As 123.5k BTC Gets Withdrawn In Oct
Data shows the Bitcoin exchange reserve has now declined to just 12.2% of the total supply, after investors withdrew 123.5k BTC this month. Bitcoin Percent Supply On Exchanges Shrinks To 12.2%. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, exchange balances reduced by 0.86% of the supply in October alone.
