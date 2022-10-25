Read full article on original website
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
Big Ten football: Possible 3-way tie looming in the East
It has been an exciting year for Big Ten football. The usual players in the East — Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan — are all nationally ranked and playing some good football right now. In the West, we see a possible changing of the guard as both Wisconsin and Iowa are having a down year, while Illinois and Purdue are playing well.
New video makes Nick Saban look even worse for not suspending Jermaine Burton
Nick Saban’s decision not to suspend Jermaine Burton looks worse after new video showed a clearer picture of the Alabama WR striking out at a Tennessee fan. Nick Saban has had an illustrious career as a college football coach. But he’s also proof that even the best coaches can be blinded by bad decision-making.
