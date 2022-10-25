Read full article on original website
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
Fox5 KVVU
A ‘tripledemic’ could impact Nevadans, but precautionary testing is cause for concern
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A winter surge is of particular concern amid recent changes to the level of oversight that authorities have over COVID-19 cases, as well as access to lab testing. That’s according to the CEO of a COVID testing lab company in Las Vegas. “With this...
mynews4.com
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known
As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
bouldercityreview.com
Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba
A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The male may have been exposed to the organism the weekend of Sept. 30 in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said in a statement. The teen, whose name and age were not made public, began to develop symptoms about a week later.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
Beloved bronze statue stolen from Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada now in need of major repairs. For almost 20 years the beloved “In Grace” statue has sat out front of the Southern Nevada Girl Scouts building. Ahead of Halloween, Las Vegas police partners with app to show sex...
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEW: COVID-19 cases up 12.5% in Clark County, hospitalizations increasing
COVID-19 cases increased in Clark County for the second week in a row, but remained low in weekly reports that came out on Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu. In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.
Valley doctor warns parents about triple virus threat this winter
Valley doctors are sounding the alarm as the number of cases of a third respiratory illness is on the rise in Las Vegas hospitals, and health experts expect a severe flu season and another COVID wave.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
More human remains found at Lake Mead
Yet another set of human remains was discovered out at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area earlier this month, the 5th such finding this year. The National Park Service says there’s no reason to suspect foul play.
963kklz.com
Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years
Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
KOLO TV Reno
Lawsuit seeks endangered species protections for rare Nevada plant
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize Endangered Species Act protections for the Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is staring down the barrel of extinction, and it can’t wait one more day...
mynews4.com
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night. “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State. With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release. According to the...
Nevada casinos enjoy another $1B month
New numbers released on Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board showed that state casinos in September took in almost $1.25 billion for the month, marking the 19th straight month the billion-dollar mark has been topped.
