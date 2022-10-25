ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

pvtimes.com

Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water

A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The male may have been exposed to the organism the weekend of Sept. 30 in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said in a statement. The teen, whose name and age were not made public, began to develop symptoms about a week later.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada Highway Patrol Half-Staffed For Years

Our Nevada Highway Patrol has been half-staffed for many years according to a recent article posted by Ryan Matthey on 8NewsNow.com. Per Matthey’s article, Wayne Dice, a Southern Command representative for the Nevada Police Union says that many state troopers are leaving the Nevada Highway Patrol for better paying law enforcement opportunities with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and various other agencies. The starting pay for our state troopers is one of the lowest of any law enforcement agency in the Las Vegas Valley. Dice says the Nevada State Police train cadets and then they leave for these other departments and receive an immediate 30% pay increase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lawsuit seeks endangered species protections for rare Nevada plant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to finalize Endangered Species Act protections for the Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is staring down the barrel of extinction, and it can’t wait one more day...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night.  “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State. With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release. According to the...
NEVADA STATE

