President Joe Biden signed a landmark climate law in August. Now comes the hard part: actually implementing it. Much of the job falls to the Treasury Department, which is writing the rules that will determine how $369 billion in clean energy tax credits are parceled out. The stakes are enormous. The department’s guidance will effectively determine who gets paid and how. It’s also the first step to unleashing what the Biden administration hopes will be a wave of private sector clean energy investment.

1 DAY AGO