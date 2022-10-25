ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County Schools teacher assistant saves choking student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Clemmons home ‘total loss’ after large fire

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons. Fire crews came to the scene of the fire on Orchard Path Road after they were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fire they believe started in the garage area of the home. The fire spread […]
CLEMMONS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

