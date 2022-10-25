GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.

