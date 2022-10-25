Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Schools teacher assistant saves choking student
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools teacher's assistant saved one of her students. On Sept. 21, Megan Hamilton of Northern Elementary School was on lunch duty, when one of the students came up to her. At first, she thought he was about to throw up, but she quickly realized Cade, the student, was choking.
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announces teacher assistant as their employee of the month after saving a student who was choking. Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog. Hamilton acted quickly,...
Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
WXII 12
'A safe place': A&T officials ensures campus' safety after freshman dies in off-campus shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials at North Carolina A&T State say the campus continues to be a safe place to be despite a deadly shooting Tuesday and a large off-campus party Monday that had to be broken up by police. “It’s really up to all of us to determine the...
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
WXII 12
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
WXII 12
N.C. A&T student leaders continue to stress safety as homecoming events continue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Commonly referred to as the greatest homecoming on earth, alumni and students are continuing homecoming celebrations at North Carolina A and T State University. “Fellowship — I mean, it’s a big family reunion," said Cory Hightower, president of the university's student university activities board, when asked...
Clemmons home ‘total loss’ after large fire
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons. Fire crews came to the scene of the fire on Orchard Path Road after they were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fire they believe started in the garage area of the home. The fire spread […]
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student.
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-40 eastbound from I-73 north, I-73 south, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is dead following a crash on Friday night. I-40 eastbound from I-73 north and I-73 south is shut down due to the crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle at I-40 near Guilford College around 7 p.m., police say. […]
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
Changes to Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro proposed by North Carolina DOT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If your daily travels take you through the Benjamin Parkway corridor near Friendly Center, you may be in for new guidance from your GPS in the next few years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment about plans to limit access from side streets such as Cornwallis Drive […]
Police: Shooting at homecoming week party kills 2, including NC A&T student; 4 others injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week was marred by violence. Two people died and four were injured at a shooting at a house party on Tuesday night, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Wednesday. Shots were fired at an off-campus house at the 900...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
WCNC
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to NC for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday thought they would find about 10 people, but they found more than 100 times that number, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident during a Wednesday news conference about a separate shooting that happened less than 24 hours […]
Comments / 0