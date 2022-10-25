ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treating @ Admiral District businesses

3:16 PM: Sunshine just in time! The Admiral District will be full of costumed children until 6 pm as businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. The Admiral/California junction is the heart of it, but wander north and south on California, east and west on Admiral, to look for other participating businesses too!
FOLLOWUP: Why so many West Seattle Bridge crashes in same spot? SDOT stumped

(SDOT image via Twitter, Saturday morning) After that bus hit a barrier on the westbound West Seattle Bridge near the ramp from southbound 99 on Saturday morning, it was attributed to the driver swerving to avoid another vehicle. But it wasn’t the only crash that day in the same spot – and it was followed by at least two others days later. In comment discussions, other drivers have mentioned something seemed awry when they drove through that same section. So we asked SDOT if the department planned to investigate. We heard back late today from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson, who said it’s a mystery so far:
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning

Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Heading into Hallo-weekend

Some rain, some sun, high in the 50s. –Halloween: Trick-or-treating at businesses in The Admiral District 3-6 pm today … Street closures and bus reroutes Sunday for West Seattle Harvest Fest and the Farmers’ Market in The Junction – California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th.
VIDEO: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022

11:50 AM: That’s the costume parade (led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band) that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Open creek’ in Fauntleroy

12:35 PM: Until 3 pm today, you’re invited to visit the section of Fauntleroy Creek where dozens of salmon spawners have shown up in the past week. Much of it runs through private property, so you’re asked to first go to the public fish-ladder overlook at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW and await word from a volunteer to come down. Kids welcome if accompanied by adults; dogs OK if leashed.
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more must-see home displays

Two more one-of-a-kind West Seattle Halloween displays:. This one is a sight to see by day and by night, on 47th SW between Hinds and Hanford:. Both Ron and Kylie sent photos of this display. Kylie says, “This house is fantastic. … Check it out, the details are incredible.”
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: A sight you don’t need to worry about

From a distance, if you saw those dark protrusions offshore, you might have wondered if they were orcas. If you watched for a while and noticed they didn’t seem to be moving, you might fear something worse. Someone in fact called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday afternoon, worried what they were seeing was a dead whale. Nope – “a small group of California Sea Lions thermoregulating,” explains David Hutchinson of SSMMSN. Here’s a closer look:
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Harvest Fest countdown; decorated home

Two notes as we wrap up this first night of the extended Hallo-weekend … first, a reminder about Sunday’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest:. That’s the map for Sunday’s in-the-street festival, which runs 11 am-5 pm; just north of the top of the map, on California between Alaska and Oregon, you’ll find the Farmers’ Market as usual, regular time (10 am-2 pm). Note all the cornhole-court locations – the tournament is new this year, with 32 teams set to compete. One thing West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay wants to stress – the festival is RAIN OR SHINE – if we get rain, just incorporate an rain hat or umbrella into your costume! The costume parade starts it off at 11 am; line up at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). Right after that, trick-or-treating and other activities start at businesses and booths at 11:30 am. Almost everything is free, but if you want to taste, and vote in, the chili cookoff, bring $10 (which benefits the West Seattle Food Bank). See the full schedule on the official website.
UPDATE: Here’s what was being filmed at Camp Long Friday, and West Seattle Stadium Saturday

John October 29, 2022 (5:37 am) Masters of ‘mumblecore,’ the Duplass Brothers , welcome to the Northwest. Jimmie G October 29, 2022 (4:30 pm) Mark Duplass was in Safety Not Guaranteed, filmed on either Vashon or Bainbridge, with a scene shot at what is now Parliament in Admiral. He was also in Your Sister’s Sister, which was filmed on Vashon or Bainbridge. Dude does a lot of Seattle shoots for kid from Louisiana. Love their work.
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm

Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Teal Pumpkin Project trick-or-treating for kids with food sensitivities

(File photo by Jason Enevoldsen) As promised, we’ve added a list of Teal Pumpkin Project participants – offering treats for kids with food sensitivities/allergies – to the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide. We’ve mentioned the TPP several times over the years, dating back to this overview in 2015. If you’re planning to offer alternate treats too, let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – so we can add you to the list!
