Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
Any Doubt “Sugar” Ray Robinson Was P4P No. 1?

By Ken Hissner: The Late Philly trainer Naazim Richardson once said to me, “the greatest pound-for-pound boxer was Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker!” I questioned him and asked, “you never heard of “Sugar” Ray Robinson?”. Richardson added pertaining to Whitaker, 40-4-1, “just think if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th

By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers

By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
Oscar De La Hoya picks Gilberto Ramirez to stop Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is showing enough improvement in his speed & mobility to where he’ll knock out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. De La Hoya says he wants to make a Gilberto vs. Canelo Alvarez...
Hearn’s Plan for Global Domination on Shaky Legs

By Eóin Kennedy: It’s been just over one year since the Chairman of Matchroom boxing, Mr. Eddie Hearn, shook the boxing world by announcing that his promotional outfit was leaving long-time broadcast partner Sky Sports in favor of upstart and unknown streaming service DAZN. DAZN would go on...
Conor Benn with two positive VADA drug tests, maintains his innocence

By Barry Holbrook: In a bombshell, Conor Benn reportedly tested positive twice in VADA tests on July 25th and September 1st for the banned drug clomifene. With the positive drug tests coming two months apart, it puts Benn in a difficult situation in trying to prove it was caused by contamination, particularly with it being the same drug.
Teofimo Lopez Sr giving Lomachenko’s opponent Ortiz pointers on how to beat him

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr gave pointers to Vasyl Lomachenko’s opponent Jamaine Ortiz on how to beat him on Saturday night. As many boxing fans remember, two years ago, Lopez Sr’s son, Teofimo Jr, defeated Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020.
Eddie Hearn suggests “contamination” of Conor Benn’s drug test possible

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes there could be contamination during the testing of Conor Benn that resulted in his positive test for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn has already relinquished his boxing license in the UK while the...
Andre Ward leaning towards Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia

By Adam Baskin: Andre Ward gives the edge to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis over the younger, less experienced Ryan Garcia if/when the two meet for their mega-fight. Ward sounded a little frustrated about the glacially slow negotiations for the Davis vs. Ryan fight, and he wants the talks to be wrapped up as the boxing fans do.
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero – press conference quotes

By Dan Ambrose: Two-time Olympic Cuban gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez and his opponent Jose Matias Romero are ready to do battle this Saturday night in their co-feature bout on the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jermaine Ortiz card on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 28-year-old Robeisy (10-1, 6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

