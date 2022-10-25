ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everest, KS

Everest Metro Police log, Oct. 14-20

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iOEv_0im78U3k00

Drunken driving, theft, motor vehicle theft, assault and fraud among incidents in the Everest Metro Police Department log for Oct. 14 through Oct. 20.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County

A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
LJWORLD

Eudora man charged after allegedly threatening teens with a knife

A Eudora man has been charged in Douglas County District Court after he allegedly chased two teenagers into a Lawrence house and threatened them with a knife. Deven Antonio Ryan, 18, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated burglary and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Geary County man causes $12,000 damage to law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 36-year-old Geary County man is facing 10 counts of felony criminal damage after causing approximately $12,000 worth of damage to Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles early Thursday morning. Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was identified by law enforcement on security video after 11 patrol units parked at 9th and […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police detective charged with DUI after off-duty crash; DA’s office brings in outside prosecutor with expertise in DUI law

A Lawrence police detective has been charged in Douglas County District Court with a DUI after he crashed into a parked car while off duty. Detective Adam Christopher Welch, 38, of Lawrence, faces one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more, according to charging documents. The charges relate to an incident around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, when Welch is alleged to have crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Meth found in Hiawatha woman’s home after she grants consent to search

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine was found in a Hiawatha woman’s home after she gave officials consent to search her belongings. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies assisted Hiawatha Police in a search for a person of interest in recent criminal activity.
HIAWATHA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration. An 81-year-old man died following a shooting Monday night. The Topeka Police Department issued a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy