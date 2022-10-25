Read full article on original website
Related
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
Teofimo Lopez Sr giving Lomachenko’s opponent Ortiz pointers on how to beat him
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr gave pointers to Vasyl Lomachenko’s opponent Jamaine Ortiz on how to beat him on Saturday night. As many boxing fans remember, two years ago, Lopez Sr’s son, Teofimo Jr, defeated Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020.
Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko returned from military service in Ukraine and beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at the lightweight titles. Lomachenko got stronger as the fight went on after a slow start that perhaps could have been due to his ring rust. Lomachenko returned to his country after it was invaded by Russia in February and joined a territorial defense battalion, patrolling the streets to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew. Now he’s back and hoping for a shot at Devin Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion who was sitting ringside and joined him in the ring after the fight.
It was “unfair” for Crawford to expect Haymon to guarantee money for Spence fight says Bob Arum
By Chris Williams: Bob Arum says it was “unfair” of Terence Crawford to expect manager Al Haymon to put up a major guarantee for his purse for the Errol Spence Jr fight because he doesn’t work with him. Haymon is Spence’s manager/adviser, not Crawford, so it made...
Keith Thurman is Errol Spence’s next mandatory says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
By Chris Williams: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed on Wednesday that Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s next mandatory that is due for his three belts. This means that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will need to face ‘One Time’ Thurman (30-1, 22...
Katie Taylor Overwhelms Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
By Vince Dwriter: Six months after her historic victory against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor made her return to the squared circle, and she did it in impressive fashion by defeating Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs) at the Wembley Arena in London, live on DAZN. During...
Boxing Results: Unified Light Champ Katie Taylor Defeats Karen Carabajal!
By Ken Hissner: At Wembley Arena, London, UK, Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event Olympic Gold Medalist, WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF World Female Lightweight champion Katie Taylor defended her unified titles, defeating previously unbeaten South American champion Karen Carabajal of Argentina over ten rounds.
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz – face off ahead of Saturday’s fight on ESPN
By Brian Webber: Vasyl Lomachenko and Jermaine Ortiz met today for the final press conference for their main event fight this Saturday night on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 5’8″ Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) towered over the shorter 5’7″ Lomachenko, appearing much taller than their listed...
Conor Benn with two positive VADA drug tests, maintains his innocence
By Barry Holbrook: In a bombshell, Conor Benn reportedly tested positive twice in VADA tests on July 25th and September 1st for the banned drug clomifene. With the positive drug tests coming two months apart, it puts Benn in a difficult situation in trying to prove it was caused by contamination, particularly with it being the same drug.
Andre Ward leaning towards Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia
By Adam Baskin: Andre Ward gives the edge to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis over the younger, less experienced Ryan Garcia if/when the two meet for their mega-fight. Ward sounded a little frustrated about the glacially slow negotiations for the Davis vs. Ryan fight, and he wants the talks to be wrapped up as the boxing fans do.
Ismael Salas slams Crawford for not fighting Spence, taking easy fight
By Chris Williams: Robeisy Ramirez’s trainer Ismael Salas slammed Terence Crawford for choosing to fight David Avanesyan instead of Errol Spence Jr. Salas pointed out that Crawford doesn’t look to fight the best the way that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) does. He says Spence “never refused to fight with the top.”
Hearn’s Plan for Global Domination on Shaky Legs
By Eóin Kennedy: It’s been just over one year since the Chairman of Matchroom boxing, Mr. Eddie Hearn, shook the boxing world by announcing that his promotional outfit was leaving long-time broadcast partner Sky Sports in favor of upstart and unknown streaming service DAZN. DAZN would go on...
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero – press conference quotes
By Dan Ambrose: Two-time Olympic Cuban gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez and his opponent Jose Matias Romero are ready to do battle this Saturday night in their co-feature bout on the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jermaine Ortiz card on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 28-year-old Robeisy (10-1, 6...
David Benavidez vs. Morrell planned for May or June says Sampson Lewkowicz
By Craig Page: Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says David Benavidez will be fighting WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell in May or June, as long as the Cuban fighter wins his fight next Saturday night against Aidos Yerbossynuly on November 5th. Lewkowicz says they have a contract for...
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria on Nov.19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico
By Dan Ambrose: Highly ranked middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be facing second-tier fighter Gonzalo Coria in the headliner on DAZN on November 19th at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The bout is for 10 rounds rather than 12, but given that Coria was blasted out by Janibek Alimkhanuly...
