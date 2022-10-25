ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winter weather advisory issued for 6 to 10 inches of snow on Oregon mountain passes

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mkk33_0im789qy00

A winter weather advisory has been issued for snow and high winds on Western Oregon's mountain passes from 6 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Six to 10 inches of snow is forecast for elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes most of Oregon's central and southern Cascade passes, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.

Driving could be a challenge at locations such as Santiam Pass Highway 20 and Willamette Pass Highway 58.

The warning also impacts McKenzie Pass Highway 242, which is still open according to Tripcheck.com, but is very likely to close for the winter soon. Snow would be heaviest at the summit of McKenzie Pass.

Winds up to 40 mph could also lead to blowing snow. "Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said in the advisory.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or 503-399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

Comments / 13

I AM, WHO I AM.
3d ago

I am packing my jeep as I write this. I'm going 4x4ing and camping.. because fresh snow is the best snow.. time to make yellow snow ❄

Reply(4)
13
Guest
2d ago

'Winter weather advisory issued for 6 to 10 inches of snow on Oregon mountain passes' Nothing new here. This type thing seems to happen every year about this time.

Reply
3
cousins bros
2d ago

oh wow global warming has changed again! climate change is nothing but a money grab brought to you by your friendly evil democrats.

Reply(1)
5
Related
KTVZ

Winter weather advisory in place for part of Central Oregon

With Tuesday's lows dropping to the upper teens to around 30, mixed showers will be with us until morning. Southwest winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Some afternoon clearing Wednesday will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. This will also be our coldest day of the week, with highs scattered through the 40s and lows in the low teens to mid-20s.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
KVAL

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
OREGON STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Introduction To Oregon’s Toll Policy

On any of its main thoroughfares or bridges, Oregon does not charge tolls. However, in order to earn billions of dollars in money, the Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to employing tolls in light of stagnant gas tax revenues and a desire for massive motorway development projects. Let’s be...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters

Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
94.5 KATS

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy