90min

Sporting KC signs midfielder Nemanja Radoja

Sporting Kansas City have signed 29-year-old Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja on a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s 2023 roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. Radoja made his professional debut in...
90min

Alejandro Bedoya: Jim Curtin confirms Philadelphia Union captain is fit for NYCFC clash

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has confirmed captain Alejandro Bedoya will play a 'big role' in the club's Eastern Conference Final clash with NYCFC on Sunday. The 35-year-old midfielder missed the 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati in the previous round with a hip injury but his absence was understood to be a precaution to avoid complications.
90min

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022

Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
90min

Gonzalo Higuain: Inter Miami striker ends career with MLS Comeback Player of the Year award

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain has added one final individual honor to his collection by picking up the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award for 2022. The 34-year-old recently announced his retirement at the conclusion of the current campaign, in which he scored 16 and provided three assists in 28 MLS appearances, only 20 of which came from the start.
90min

Seattle Sounders sign Sota Kitahara as Homegrown player

The Seattle Sounders have signed midfielder Sota Kitahara from the Tacoma Defiance as the club’s 20th Homegrown Player in history. He joins on a two-year deal with club options in 2025 and 2026. “It’s always nice to bring young players up to the first team who have earned their...
SEATTLE, WA
90min

MLS figure Chris Wondolowski set to be subject of new film

A new feature-length movie is currently in development that will circle around the life and professional soccer career of MLS legend Chris Wondolowski, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Reuter. The film is set to highlight the player's journey to professional soccer, from college prospect turned fourth-round MLS...
90min

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year award for 2022

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has won Major League Soccer's Newcomer of the Year award for 2022. The honor recognizes the season's most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience, which excludes recent academy graduates and SuperDraft picks. Almada joined Atlanta United as a Designated Player from Velez Sarsfield...
ATLANTA, GA
90min

MLS expansion team St Louis CITY SC rename stadium to CITYPARK

St. Louis City SC has announced a rename for their new stadium, going from Centene Stadium to CITYPARK ahead of their debut season in MLS. The announcement was made just eight months after the initial naming rights agreement with managed care company Centene. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
90min

Dániel Gazdag on finding his form for the Philadelphia Union 'I just needed time '

Philadelphia Union’s Dániel Gazdag is finally finding his rhythm in Major League Soccer. Eighteen months ago, the Hungarian was fighting in a relegation battle with Budapest Honvéd before making the move to the United States. Now, he’s looking to book a spot in the MLS Cup by taking on New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final.
90min

90min

