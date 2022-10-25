ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Reece James not giving up hope of being fit for World Cup

Chelsea right-back Reece James is fighting to be fit in time for the World Cup as he works his way back from a knee injury.James, 22, is still in a brace after hurting his knee in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan on October 11 – an injury Graham Potter suggested would sideline him for eight weeks, which would rule him out of the tournament in Qatar.But with less than two weeks until Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad on November 10, James believes he still has a chance.The race against time is on… But...
90min

Greatest ever World Cup players

Some of the greatest names in football have strutted their stuff at World Cups, so here's a list of the best to ever do it.
