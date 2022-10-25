ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for robbery at Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are searching for a 36-year-old man for last Friday's robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola. The wanted man is Tanner Richard Morgan. He is a white male who is 5’10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The robbery...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

57-year-old woman killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 57-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Bell Fork Road, approximately eight miles northeast of Atmore. The victim is Patricia Allen Helton of Atmore. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her Chevrolet...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola resident satisfaction scores low for housing, crime in new survey

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Crime and housing concern Pensacola citizens, according to a new survey. The University of West Florida Haas Center's 2022 Pensacola Resident Satisfaction Survey's key takeaways for this year include public safety, city services, and housing matters. Pensacola emailed 20,345 postcards to poll residents with the link...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

House, vehicle destroyed in early morning fire in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a house and vehicle fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, firefighters received a call around 5:53 a.m. that there was a fire on the 9700 block of Mabel Street. Upon arrival,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Documents reveal why state recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- New documents from the State of Florida Commission on Ethics explain why the board has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The recommendation was announced Friday. It comes with a $35,000 fine for Underhill. New documents obtained by WEAR News on Wednesday outline the violations...
WEAR

Plans for new wastewater treatment facility in Milton moving forward

MILTON, Fla. -- Plans for a new wastewater treatment facility in Milton can move forward. The city is working to build a new plant in east Milton along the Blackwater River. For months, WEAR News has reported on concerns from the community about moving the plant. Recently, the US Fish...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Crews continue to make progress toward completing Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Construction crews continue to make progress towards completing the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The county gave these updates Wednesday on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement project:. Westbound trophy pieces: 100 percent complete. Westbound girders: 100 percent complete. Westbound decks cast: 95 percent complete. The county says crews have...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy