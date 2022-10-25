Read full article on original website
WEAR
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
WEAR
Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
WEAR
Man wanted for robbery at Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are searching for a 36-year-old man for last Friday's robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola. The wanted man is Tanner Richard Morgan. He is a white male who is 5’10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The robbery...
WEAR
57-year-old woman killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 57-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Bell Fork Road, approximately eight miles northeast of Atmore. The victim is Patricia Allen Helton of Atmore. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her Chevrolet...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
WEAR
Cassie Carli ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo denied bond in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Marcus Spanevelo will remain in St. Clair County Jail in Alabama without bond. In a court hearing Tuesday, a judge denied 35-year-old Spanevelo bond, deeming him as a flight risk. A preliminary hearing date was set for Dec. 6. “While [Spanevelo] purports to have a...
WEAR
Man convicted of trafficking fentanyl in Pensacola sentenced to 30 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced an eight-time convicted felon in Escambia County to 30 years in state prison on Tuesday. Damion Tobias Bryant was sentenced for trafficking in more than 28 grams of fentanyl, trafficking in more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue set to hold physical abilities test in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is set to hold a physical abilities test next month in Pensacola. The test will take place Monday, Nov. 14. at 8 a.m., and be held at the Pensacola Fire Department Station on 1 N. Q Street. Anyone interested in joining Escambia...
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
WEAR
Fire spreads throughout Flomaton area home after woman finds car on fire
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A home in the Flomaton area is completely destroyed following a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Flomaton Fire Department, a fire broke out at a residence around 6 a.m. on the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship community. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton told...
WEAR
Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
WEAR
Pensacola resident satisfaction scores low for housing, crime in new survey
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Crime and housing concern Pensacola citizens, according to a new survey. The University of West Florida Haas Center's 2022 Pensacola Resident Satisfaction Survey's key takeaways for this year include public safety, city services, and housing matters. Pensacola emailed 20,345 postcards to poll residents with the link...
WEAR
House, vehicle destroyed in early morning fire in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a house and vehicle fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, firefighters received a call around 5:53 a.m. that there was a fire on the 9700 block of Mabel Street. Upon arrival,...
WEAR
Adams Sanitation can service South Santa Rosa County; Judge overturns temporary injunction
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation will now be allowed to provide waste services to South Santa Rosa County, after a judge overturned a temporary injunction requested by Waste Pro to pause the permit granted to their competitors last month by the Santa Rosa County Commission. First Circuit Court...
WEAR
Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
WEAR
Documents reveal why state recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- New documents from the State of Florida Commission on Ethics explain why the board has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The recommendation was announced Friday. It comes with a $35,000 fine for Underhill. New documents obtained by WEAR News on Wednesday outline the violations...
WEAR
Plans for new wastewater treatment facility in Milton moving forward
MILTON, Fla. -- Plans for a new wastewater treatment facility in Milton can move forward. The city is working to build a new plant in east Milton along the Blackwater River. For months, WEAR News has reported on concerns from the community about moving the plant. Recently, the US Fish...
WEAR
Crews continue to make progress toward completing Pensacola Bay Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Construction crews continue to make progress towards completing the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The county gave these updates Wednesday on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement project:. Westbound trophy pieces: 100 percent complete. Westbound girders: 100 percent complete. Westbound decks cast: 95 percent complete. The county says crews have...
