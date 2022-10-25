Read full article on original website
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV
After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
Cricket-Ervine asks Zimbabwe to banish premature semi-final thoughts
MELBOURNE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe have presented themselves a "huge chance" to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but captain Craig Ervine wants his team to stay focussed on their next battle against Bangladesh on Sunday.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations' efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday
Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Even as Ethiopia’s warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country’s embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital.
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
