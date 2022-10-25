Read full article on original website
WJLA
Bicyclist dies following hit and run crash in Montgomery Co; police searching for driver
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a driver who struck a bicyclist in Wheaton, Md. on Oct. 23 --- ultimately leading to his death on Friday morning. During a news conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the victim's...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Separate Fatal Collisions Monday
Police said two adults were killed following separate collisions on Monday. The first collision happened at about 7:17 a.m. around East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, the driver of a 2009 Mazda 5 minivan was going east in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when they crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Seriously Injured in Rockville Collision
Police said a driver was seriously injured in a collision Wednesday night in Rockville. Southbound Wootton Parkway was temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road for a traffic collision around 9:30 p.m., according to the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). Two adults were evaluated, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service...
Bay Net
Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case
WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
One woman was killed in a shooting in a car on Thursday afternoon, police said. This was the second deadly shooting in the district in less than 24 hours.
mocoshow.com
Traffic: 355 Shut Down at 118 Due to Collision
A traffic collision has 355 south, just before route 118 (Germantown Rd) shut down, with only one lane open, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
mocoshow.com
Fire at Twin Towers Complex in Silver Spring; Three Patients Evaluated For Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived at the 17-story...
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
fox5dc.com
2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road. The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
