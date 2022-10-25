(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO