Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver killed in accident scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A celebration of life for the skydiver killed in an accident at David Crockett High School last week is scheduled for Thursday in Johnson City. The ceremony for Richard Sheffield will be at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive. The receiving of friends...
wcyb.com
Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
wcyb.com
Weber City police and fire departments hosting Fall Festival
WEBER CITY, Va--The Weber City police and fire departments are hosting a fall festival this weekend. The festival will be held on October 30th from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. It will feature food, vendors, and activities for children. Families are encouraged to attend, at the Old Food City parking lot, located...
wcyb.com
Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
wcyb.com
The DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, this Saturday
Saturday, October 29, 2022, is the DEA National Drug Take Back-Day and if you have any unused or unwanted medications that you need to dispose of, there are several drop off locations. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be hosting their drug take-back event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2...
wcyb.com
Celebration of life for skydiver Richard Sheffield held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friends and family joined together Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Johnson City to honor Richard Sheffield. The skydiver lost his life from injuries sustained at the Musket Bowl football game last Friday night. Sheffield was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,500 jumps to...
wcyb.com
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate 75 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber's 75th anniversary. The celebration began Wednesday morning as city leaders planted a tree at Brickyard Park. The city hopes this will be a lasting tribute for future generations to enjoy. "The trees for...
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
wcyb.com
High school juniors and seniors participated in a unique career event in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Over 700 high school juniors and seniors were able to experience the first ever CareerQuestTN Hospitality Works event at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Thursday. Students took part in hands on experiences as well as panel discussions with regional industry leaders...
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District issues public notice for customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: South Fork Utility District released the following public notice for their customers. On Tuesday night we discovered a water line break at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Weaver Pike next to Faith Lutheran Church. At that time, we determined that 240 ft. of 6 inch galvanized pipe needed to be replaced with 6 inch PVC. After approval from the state the repair work began Wednesday morning. Repairs were completed at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning, another break was found several hundred yards down the same line. That repair was made by approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, at which time another break had happened on the main line at the four way stop on Hickory Tree Road, causing the road to cave in. Upon completion of that repair and before the 6 inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 foot apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Dr. Our crews are currently wrapping up those repairs now.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
wcyb.com
Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
wcyb.com
Emergency crews respond to Observation Knob boat ramp at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency crews are at the Observation Knob boat ramp at South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. Several units from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office have been at the scene for more than an hour Thursday. We do not have a lot of information about...
wcyb.com
Update: Human remains found at South Holston Lake boat ramp
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Sullivan County have launched a death investigation after human remains were found at South Holston Lake. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to the boat ramp Thursday morning located at Observation Knob Park. Deputies say the human remains appear to be...
wcyb.com
Some South Fork Utility District customers frustrated with lack of communication
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some South Fork Utility District customers are frustrated with the lack of communication from the utility. The South Fork Utility District formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. Shane Griffith, a customer of the utility, has been...
wcyb.com
'It's almost surreal': Fisherman says he discovered human remains in plastic bin
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fisherman from Gray, Tennessee, told News 5 he discovered human remains on South Holston Lake. Adam Williams was getting ready to put his boat in the water, when we said he noticed something floating in the water. "I got about three-quarters of the...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested in Johnson City, after chasing person with knife, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested after chasing someone with a knife, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say, officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman was chasing someone with a knife through the parking lot, Wednesday morning. According to police,...
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
wcyb.com
Time is running out for small businesses to apply for disaster assistance
Time is running out to apply for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster assistance from the eastern Kentucky flooding disaster. The SBA is managing a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buchanan County to assist anyone applying for disaster relief. The declaration covers Buchanan County and the neighboring...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visits polling locations in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited the voting polls in Bristol Thursday. Hargett stopped by to encourage early voting. He encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity and to make sure your vote is cast in case something happens on Election Day. Hargett...
Comments / 0