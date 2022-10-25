BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: South Fork Utility District released the following public notice for their customers. On Tuesday night we discovered a water line break at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Weaver Pike next to Faith Lutheran Church. At that time, we determined that 240 ft. of 6 inch galvanized pipe needed to be replaced with 6 inch PVC. After approval from the state the repair work began Wednesday morning. Repairs were completed at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning, another break was found several hundred yards down the same line. That repair was made by approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, at which time another break had happened on the main line at the four way stop on Hickory Tree Road, causing the road to cave in. Upon completion of that repair and before the 6 inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 foot apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Dr. Our crews are currently wrapping up those repairs now.

