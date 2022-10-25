ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Weber City police and fire departments hosting Fall Festival

WEBER CITY, Va--The Weber City police and fire departments are hosting a fall festival this weekend. The festival will be held on October 30th from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. It will feature food, vendors, and activities for children. Families are encouraged to attend, at the Old Food City parking lot, located...
WEBER CITY, VA
wcyb.com

Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

The DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, this Saturday

Saturday, October 29, 2022, is the DEA National Drug Take Back-Day and if you have any unused or unwanted medications that you need to dispose of, there are several drop off locations. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be hosting their drug take-back event Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate 75 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber's 75th anniversary. The celebration began Wednesday morning as city leaders planted a tree at Brickyard Park. The city hopes this will be a lasting tribute for future generations to enjoy. "The trees for...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility District issues public notice for customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: South Fork Utility District released the following public notice for their customers. On Tuesday night we discovered a water line break at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Weaver Pike next to Faith Lutheran Church. At that time, we determined that 240 ft. of 6 inch galvanized pipe needed to be replaced with 6 inch PVC. After approval from the state the repair work began Wednesday morning. Repairs were completed at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning, another break was found several hundred yards down the same line. That repair was made by approximately 12 p.m. Thursday, at which time another break had happened on the main line at the four way stop on Hickory Tree Road, causing the road to cave in. Upon completion of that repair and before the 6 inch line on Weaver Pike was fully pressurized again, two more breaks about 50 foot apart were found on the Weaver Pike line at Grandor Dr. Our crews are currently wrapping up those repairs now.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Human remains found at South Holston Lake boat ramp

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Sullivan County have launched a death investigation after human remains were found at South Holston Lake. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to the boat ramp Thursday morning located at Observation Knob Park. Deputies say the human remains appear to be...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Time is running out for small businesses to apply for disaster assistance

Time is running out to apply for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster assistance from the eastern Kentucky flooding disaster. The SBA is managing a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buchanan County to assist anyone applying for disaster relief. The declaration covers Buchanan County and the neighboring...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy