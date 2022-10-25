Read full article on original website
Related
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast
Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids
The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk
Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded
According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
Wyoming Nursing Homes Have Second Highest Staff Shortage Rate
According to the Wyoming AARP's nursing home data, 62.9% of Wyoming nursing home facilities are experiencing a staff shortage, the second-highest in the nation. The national average for staffing shortages is 23.9%, while California has the lowest at 2.1% and Maine has the highest at 66.2%. Shortages in Wyoming have...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
‘We May Be Back to Normal With Flu,’ State Health Officer Says
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says this year's flu season may be a bad one. Due to COVID-19 measures, the flu had basically vanished, but Harrist says "there are indications that may not be the case again." “Unfortunately, we may be back to normal with flu," she said. "We...
2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball State Championships Scoreboard
CLASS 1A: (in front of sections 120 & 121) Game 1: (W1) Riverside vs. (E4) Rock River, 3 p.m. Game 2: (E2) Hulett vs. (W3) Little Snake River, 4:30 p.m. Game 3: (W2) Cokeville vs. (E3) Kaycee, 6 p.m. Game 4: (E1) Southeast vs. (W4) Saratoga, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?
Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election. The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however. Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them...
Listen If You Dare: A Chilling Wyoming Ghost Story
A few years ago, I asked my morning radio listeners to send me their ideas for a new Wyoming ghost story. I told them that those suggestions would be woven into a story and video that would be posted a few weeks before Halloween. That story is in the YouTube...
BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?
Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
Most American’s Don’t Know Where Devils Tower Is
When I first saw this quiz on Facebook I thought, 'you have got to be kidding, everybody knows where Devil's tower is!'. But then I realized, before I moved to Wyoming, I had no idea. To me, Devil's tower was something I saw in the Close Encounters movie. I knew...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0