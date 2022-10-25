ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast

Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded

According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Nursing Homes Have Second Highest Staff Shortage Rate

According to the Wyoming AARP's nursing home data, 62.9% of Wyoming nursing home facilities are experiencing a staff shortage, the second-highest in the nation. The national average for staffing shortages is 23.9%, while California has the lowest at 2.1% and Maine has the highest at 66.2%. Shortages in Wyoming have...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?

Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election. The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however. Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?

Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy