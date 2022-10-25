ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after losing control of his vehicle

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — For reasons unknown, a man lost control of his vehicle leaving him dead. On Oct. 30 a 52-year-old man was travelling south on I-95 when he suddenly veered off the roadway. He hit the guardrail then began turning counterclockwise. The vehicle overturned causing...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

USCG searching for missing Hollywood man

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man from Hollywood. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank while diving near Hollywood Beach. Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy