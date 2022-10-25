ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Consumers Energy operations center moving to Windsor Township, officials announce

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

Consumers Energy is moving its mid-Michigan operations center — the site from which repair crews are dispatched to fix outages — from Lansing's north side to Windsor Charter Township, the utility company announced Monday night in a news release.

The decision will bring an end to 60 years of operations at the company's 20-acre site at 530 West Willow St.

In executing the arrangement, officials from Lansing, Windsor Charter Township and Consumers Energy are also negotiating new tax-sharing and water service agreements, the release said.

Scott Bean, a spokesman for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, said the two entities have agreed upon an Act 425 tax-sharing agreement, which permits Consumers Energy to move to the new facility, outside of Lansing's boundaries, but the city will still retain property and income taxes from the new site.

The agreement is for 25 years with a renewal option for an additional 25 years, according to information from the city. The city will tax real and personal property within the 425 area at the normal millage rate (currently 19.44 mills). Any tax revenue on property not abated will be remitted to the township in the amount of their millage rate (currently 3.8 mills). The city will retain property tax revenue at an effective rate of 15.64 mills.

It's the same type of agreement the city negotiated for the General Motors and Ultium Cells battery plants in Delta Township, Bean said.

"They're located in Delta Township, but for tax purposes, they are city of Lansing," he said.

Consumers Energy is also paying for the Lansing Board of Water & Light to extend water service to the new site, which will be a paying customer to the utility service.

In a statement provided to Consumers Energy, Schor said the agreements would "not negatively affect Lansing’s budget due to the tax-sharing agreement we have agreed to for utility services.

“Consumers Energy has been an important employer on the northside of the city of Lansing for many years," Schor said. "I look forward to working with them to transition this area of the city, which is in one of our neighborhoods of focus, to a clean and repurposed riverfront area for a great future use."

Consumers Energy provides natural gas or electricity to 6.8 million Michigan residents across the Lower Peninsula. The company has some natural gas customers in Lansing, and some gas and electric customers across the Greater Lansing area.

The new, 77-acre operations center will be located at 7000 N. Canal Road in Windsor Township. The approximately 200 people working out of the north Lansing facility will relocate to the new site once construction is completed, Consumers Energy spokesperson Terry DeDoes said.

According to the release, utility improvements will be completed in 2023 and construction on the new facility will break ground in 2024.

The new site will provide safer access to highways than the current facility, the release said. Dispatched crews leaving the Willow Street facility have to drive along neighborhood streets in order to reach highways, while the new facility will be situated near Lansing Road and Billwood Highway, with nearby access to Interstate 69 and Interstate 96.

"Other benefits of relocating the service center include a larger footprint for operations to expand and fewer potential safety hazards between utility vehicles and residents," the statement said.

Consumers Energy plans to demolish the Willow Street building once the move is completed, the release said. At that point, they will "ensure the site is readied for future commercial growth in Lansing’s north side."

"The city’s economic development team will work on marketing the site to potential developers," Bean said.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Consumers Energy operations center moving to Windsor Township, officials announce

