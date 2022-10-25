Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Money pours in for, against Measure Q
Organized efforts on both the supporting and opposing sides of Measure Q are funded in large part by organizations, companies and people who are based outside San Benito County, according to state-mandated campaign disclosure forms. Representatives of both the “Yes on Q” and “No on Q” committees say the contributions...
sanbenito.com
Local Scene: $500K for San Benito County broadband
Construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will result in a long-term closure of San Juan Hollister Road starting this week, according to the California Department of Transportation. Beginning Oct. 24, San Juan Hollister Road will be closed between Union Road and Business Route 156, says a press release...
sanbenito.com
Teens take the stage for ‘Legally Blonde’
The cast and crew of San Benito Stage Company’s production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical” are loaded with young talent that will undoubtedly leave audiences impressed, according to the show’s director. “There’s just a lot of talented teenagers in San Benito County,” SBSC Director Derek Barnes...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High girls tennis comes up aces
Despite finishing as the runner-up to Notre Dame-Salinas for the second straight year in the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division, the Hollister High girls tennis team has given longtime coach Ed Cecena and assistant coach Rick Espino plenty of joy this season. “My highlight was being pleasantly surprised...
