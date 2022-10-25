Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
WebMD
Getting Omega-3s From Plants May Help Heart Failure Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- Including more foods rich in an omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) could help people with heart failure, a new study suggests. ALA is an omega-3 fatty acid found mainly in plants. Higher blood levels of ALA were tied to fewer deaths and fewer first trips to the hospital for heart failure compared to lower levels in the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Some of the best sources of plant-based omega-3s include flax, which can be purchased as seeds or oil and is often found in cereals, baked goods, and other products. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soy foods, canola oil, seaweed, edamame, and kidney beans are also good sources.
Medical News Today
What to know about advanced heart failure treatment
People with advanced heart failure have severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. While doctors cannot cure advanced heart failure, treatments and procedures ranging from open-heart surgery to palliative care can help lessen the condition’s impact. Heart failure happens when the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Medical News Today
What is GDMT for heart failure? Medications and what to expect
GDMT, or guideline-directed medical therapy, is for people with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Doctors prescribe a combination of drugs to treat people’s different symptoms. Heart failure is a progressive disease for which there is. . However, people who take their medications and make healthy lifestyle choices can...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
boldsky.com
Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth which usually occur over the face, neck and chest. Your skin might redden as if you're blushing. Hot flashes can also cause sweating. If you lose too much body heat, you might feel chilled. Night sweats are hot flashes that occur at night, causing you to feel cold afterwards.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
KXLY
Irregular, Long Menstrual Cycles Up Risk for Cardiovascular Disease
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with increased rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Yi-Xin Wang, M.D., Ph.D., from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and...
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Medical News Today
Congenital heart disease in adults: Symptoms, treatment, survival, and more
Doctors typically diagnose congenital conditions during or before birth. In some cases, these conditions may affect the heart. Some people may have severe symptoms and a short life expectancy, while others may live well into adulthood. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is a heart abnormality that doctors diagnose in newborns. People...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Scientists reveal mood-boosting hobby which can stave off depression and it costs nothing
BIRD-watching boosts your mental health, a study has found. Just seeing or hearing a single feathered friend lifts the mood for up to eight hours. The finding adds to evidence of how getting close to nature by exploring the countryside or interacting with animals can stave off depression. Researcher Ryan...
neurology.org
Blood Pressure in Patients With Migraine Treated With Monoclonal Anti-CGRP (Receptor) Antibodies
Background and Objectives Anti–calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) (receptor) antibodies are approved as preventive treatment for migraine. Recent concerns have been raised after a retrospective analysis of postmarketing case reports of elevated blood pressure (BP) associated with erenumab. In this prospective follow-up study, we aimed to assess the safety regarding BP in a real-world setting.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Comments / 0