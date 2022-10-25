Read full article on original website
Related
sanbenito.com
Money pours in for, against Measure Q
Organized efforts on both the supporting and opposing sides of Measure Q are funded in large part by organizations, companies and people who are based outside San Benito County, according to state-mandated campaign disclosure forms. Representatives of both the “Yes on Q” and “No on Q” committees say the contributions...
sanbenito.com
Letter to the editor: Vote for a better future for San Benito County
I was recently astounded and disturbed when I received a mailer opposing Measure Q that proclaimed local Democrats opposed Measure Q. It called Measure Q a “privileged power grab” and made other groundless statements related to Latinos and farmers. Firstly, the initiative process has been foundational to California’s...
beckersasc.com
California physician charged with $53M mail fraud and money laundering scheme
Los Banos, Calif.-based physician Sohail Mamdani, DO, was charged with mail fraud and money laundering in connection with a $53 million disability insurance fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Mamdani, who operated a walk-in medical clinic, was also charged with unlawful use of a DEA registration...
KSBW.com
Greenfield councilwoman facing rent dispute allegations
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield Council member Yanely Martinez, who is also running for Greenfield mayor, is currently dealing with a public dispute with an ex-landlord. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the son of the landlord, Carlos Serrato, was set to serve Martinez notice of a pending lawsuit in small claims court. Under California law, notice of a small claims lawsuit can be served by someone other than the plaintiff.
GV Wire
Merced County Doctor Indicted in $53 Million Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
A federal grand jury in Fresno has charged Dr. Sohail Mamdani with mail fraud and money laundering in connection to an alleged disability insurance fraud scheme. The 46-year-old Los Banos physician was indicted on Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Thursday morning. According to...
caringmagazine.org
How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey
Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
KSBW.com
Bus drivers push for more money during PVUSD board meeting
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — It was a packed room Wednesday night at the Pajaro Valley Unified School District board meeting. Many people made their voices heard, arguing for better working conditions and higher pay for bus drivers in the district. Last Monday and Friday, the district suspended general bus routes...
Oversight may be coming for Sheriff’s Office
With some supervisors expressing serious concerns about the performance of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to refer some issues to the state Attorney General’s Office for criminal investigation and to begin the process of creating civilian oversight for the department. “So many...
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
benitolink.com
San Benito County sheriff responds to Civil Grand Jury recommendations
San Benito County Sheriff Deputies serving a warrant in August 2022. Photo courtesy of Sheriff's Department. While the San Benito County Civil Grand Jury report, released at the beginning of September, was generally complimentary toward the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department, with their only recommendations being more patrols, the creation of a violent crimes task force, and an increase in local recruiting, its criticism of the County Jail was more pointed.
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
montereycountyweekly.com
A Seaside Starbucks is the first in Monterey County to join a growing nationwide unionization trend.
What would you do to create a better workplace for yourself and your coworkers? Liona Averill, a shift supervisor at a Starbucks in Seaside, is answering that question by working to unionize her store. She is joining a fast-moving, nationwide movement. “I’ve been at this company for a while and...
montereycountyweekly.com
Teens and young adults can get trained to find a new job—and get paid—thanks to a new state program.
For a month, a group of 20 teenagers and young adults from different parts of Monterey County have been learning new skills meant to prepare them for the workforce. They are part of the program CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps, a program that gives under-served young people (ages 16-30) a chance to get practical training—and get paid—while they tackle challenges California is facing including climate change, food insecurity, and Covid-19 recovery. Participants come from different backgrounds including foster care or who have been in the justice system. Eligible employees face obstacles to employment such as being low-income or are recovering from substance abuse. The program is intended to help get these young people from diverse backgrounds with various employment challenges on track to be productive members of the workforce.
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest North Monterey County teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
KSBW.com
Seaside swears in new police Chief Nicholas Borges
SEASIDE, Calif. — Seaside honored Nicholas (Nick) Borges as their new police chief Tuesday. The city held a promotional swearing-in ceremony at city hall Tuesday evening. Borges was selected to be the city's police chief in August 2022 following a highly competitive selection and recruitment process. He was promoted after serving as acting police chief for a year following the departure of Chief Abdul Pridgen in August 2021.
montereycountyweekly.com
Bill Lee to open what he says will be his last restaurant.
“I’ve got one more in me—just one,” says veteran restaurateur Bill Lee. That one is Kona Steak & Seafood, a Pacific island concept, most likely. Lee and his wife Teresa haven’t really started honing a menu. Only this week did they visit a restaurant auction to pick up a few pieces—small one’s. Lee doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
Monterey jury convicts man of assault after police shot, paralyzed him in 2019
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County Superior Court jury recently convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney announced Wednesday.The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run.Before trial, Gold had pleaded no contest to stealing a car, according to an announcement Wednesday from Monterey County...
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
Comments / 0