Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says a city street that runs through the campus was temporarily barricaded for a few days.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO