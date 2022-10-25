Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
John Deere teams up with ISU on 80-acre test plot in Story County
Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is partnering with Iowa State University to create a demonstration farm near the Ames campus to field-test agricultural equipment and various farming practices in real-world conditions. Andy Greenlee, a senior staff engineer at John Deere, says the 80-acre tract is divided into eight fields where...
Radio Iowa
Wyffels plans to build seed distribution facility in Ames
An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
Radio Iowa
Course with three styles of golf planned for Grimes
A first-in-the-nation style of golf course is being planned for central Iowa. The Des Moines suburb of Grimes is announcing it will build what’s being called a MultiGolf Park. City marketing director Whitney Tucker says the park won’t be for the traditional type of golf, but rather three other...
Radio Iowa
Construction underway in Polk County on ‘most accessible park in the country’
Work is now underway on what is hoped to be the most universally accessible park in the country. The park is on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County. Polk County Conservation director, Richard Leopold, says the idea came as they discussed ways to improve the area. “We...
Radio Iowa
Grinnell leaders respond after college students report race-based harassment, vandalism
Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says a city street that runs through the campus was temporarily barricaded for a few days.
