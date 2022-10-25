ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event

(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Power Outage

(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO

