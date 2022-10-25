Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Fenton-area rental business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two vans and a pickup parked outside a Fenton-area rental business. The combined value of the converters was estimated at $4,500, authorities reported. The converters were cut off a 2012 Ford Econoline E-250 van, a 2012...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Power Outage
(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
More south St. Louis City businesses burglarized
Two more burglaries south of the Mizu Sushi Bar occurred at the same time.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
ATM stolen in Central West End Wednesday morning
Police went out to a couple of burglary calls in the city Wednesday morning.
