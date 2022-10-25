Read full article on original website
dray049
2d ago
I’m gonna pray for them both …I hope they get the help they need addiction is a monster I don’t wish on anyone
Reply
3
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspect arrested in stolen trailer, ATV case
A suspect was arrested after an investigation of a stolen trailer and ATV, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. Fields said a report was filed with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 24 of a felony larceny of an ATV and trailer from a home in West End.
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
WMBF
Scotland County woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing multiple drug-related charges after Scotland County deputies discovered methamphetamines during a traffic stop. On Oct. 25, Scotland County Sheriff’s Officer Criminal Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 74 near Laurel Hill. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, N.C....
Suspect charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A Southern Pines man has been arrested for shooting at a man sitting in his yard at a picnic table on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, deputies arrived to the scene, where the victim states that he had been hit one time in the shoulder.
Driver in custody after three county chase that ends in crash on I-40
One person is in custody after a police chase that started in Wake County ended in crash on I-40 near Hillsborough.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a late Wednesday night homicide. According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home on Billy Covington Road around 10:20 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. The first deputy on scene...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two from Robbins arrested after domestic dispute
A Robbins man and woman were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Place in Robbins in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lashanda Cassidy was charged with one count of assault on a female. Twenty-seven-year-old Angela Berry was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
'Lot of police': Woman shot and killed in Hillside Park next to preschool in Durham
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
cbs17
Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting
Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.
sandhillssentinel.com
Vass Police increasing patrols for Halloween
Goblins, ghouls and witches might be creepy, but there’s nothing scarier than an impaired driver getting behind the wheel. That’s why the Vass Police Department and other local police departments will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign, Oct. 24-31.
Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
North Carolina offers $25K reward for information about double murder in 2021
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a deadly shooting at a Greensboro block party Tuesday night. The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old North Carolina A&T State University […]
alamancenews.com
Out-of-town couple’s argument ends in gunfire in restaurant parking lot
An argument between an out-of-town couple was cut short by gunshots outside a Burlington eatery on Tuesday. This burst of gunfire reportedly erupted in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel at 850 Huffman Mill Road at about 2:30 p.m. According to Burlington’s police department, officers arrived at the scene...
Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95
DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
Comments / 9