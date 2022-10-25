ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

dray049
2d ago

I’m gonna pray for them both …I hope they get the help they need addiction is a monster I don’t wish on anyone

sandhillssentinel.com

Suspect arrested in stolen trailer, ATV case

A suspect was arrested after an investigation of a stolen trailer and ATV, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. Fields said a report was filed with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 24 of a felony larceny of an ATV and trailer from a home in West End.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WMBF

Scotland County woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing multiple drug-related charges after Scotland County deputies discovered methamphetamines during a traffic stop. On Oct. 25, Scotland County Sheriff’s Officer Criminal Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 74 near Laurel Hill. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, N.C....
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two from Robbins arrested after domestic dispute

A Robbins man and woman were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Place in Robbins in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lashanda Cassidy was charged with one count of assault on a female. Twenty-seven-year-old Angela Berry was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
ROBBINS, NC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Vass Police increasing patrols for Halloween

Goblins, ghouls and witches might be creepy, but there’s nothing scarier than an impaired driver getting behind the wheel. That’s why the Vass Police Department and other local police departments will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign, Oct. 24-31.
VASS, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Out-of-town couple’s argument ends in gunfire in restaurant parking lot

An argument between an out-of-town couple was cut short by gunshots outside a Burlington eatery on Tuesday. This burst of gunfire reportedly erupted in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel at 850 Huffman Mill Road at about 2:30 p.m. According to Burlington’s police department, officers arrived at the scene...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

