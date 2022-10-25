Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Authorities uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring operating in North Dakota, Minnesota and 4 other states
LINCOLN, NEB. (KFGO) -Three people from Florida have been arrested in connection to a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring that targeted the Midwest. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests Tuesday. According to ICE, in late June, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators in Nebraska began an investigation into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef, estimated at around $1 million.
kfgo.com
Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
kfgo.com
40 county sheriffs across Minnesota endorse Republican AG candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has secured endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across Minnesota, which analysts said is unusual for a group that tends to stay out of the political fray. Schultz said it represents a broad base of support all around Minnesota. “Minnesotans...
kfgo.com
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
kfgo.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
kfgo.com
“Other Guys” take stage in Fairmont for the Minnesota Governor’s candidate forum
FAIRMONT, Minn. – Thursday night’s face-off in Fairmont in southwest Minnesota is being billed as a debate among “The Other Guys.”. For one hour, four “alternative” campaigns for governor — Independence-Alliance, Legal Marijuana Now, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, and the Socialist Workers Party — will have either their candidate for governor or lieutenant governor fielding questions.
kfgo.com
St. Cloud boy facing felony charges after bringing gun on bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy is facing felony charges for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus on Wednesday. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. the Mckinley student was seen with a gun on the bus. Police said the boy had the gun...
kfgo.com
Minnesota HS playoff volleyball scores
(KFGO/KNFL) Here are scores from Minnesota high school volleyball playoff action. Hawley over Fergus Falls 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) Perham over Frazee 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12) DGF over Pelican Rapids 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12) Thief River Falls over Crookston 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) Park Rapids over Warroad 3-1...
