Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night’s opener. “Disappointing,” Verlander said. “My team gave me a five-run lead and I wasn’t able to hold it. I feel really confident that 99% of the time that I’m able to hold that lead and unfortunately today I wasn’t. ” Verlander was pulled after five innings. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in a no-decision that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts — the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.
