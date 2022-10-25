ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Phillies reliever remains upset at Astros for sign-stealing scandal

David Robertson of the Philadelphia Phillies was asked about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal before the World Series, and he’s still upset about it. In 2017, David Robertson was a New York Yankee — a team which the Astros defeated and promptly cheated against on their way to a World Series crown. So, it’s easy to understand why he might be upset, and in this case looking for revenge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night’s opener. “Disappointing,” Verlander said. “My team gave me a five-run lead and I wasn’t able to hold it. I feel really confident that 99% of the time that I’m able to hold that lead and unfortunately today I wasn’t. ” Verlander was pulled after five innings. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in a no-decision that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts — the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy