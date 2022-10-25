Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit
NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Savage Cedar Falls Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
Burn ban lifted in Winnebago County, five other local counties still have burn ban in effect
FOREST CITY — The burn ban implemented for the residents of Winnebago County has been lifted. The Winnebago County emergency management authorities had the ban in place, but it was lifted at 9 o’clock this morning. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson says despite the ban being lifted,...
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Wild chase in Albert Lea caught on video
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
