ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGLO News

Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KGLO News

Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
KIMT

Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
cgcounty.org

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
NASHUA, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Pleads Guilty In Woman’s Drug-Related Death

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A northeast Iowa man who gave meth to a woman which resulted in her death is pleading guilty. Forty-three-year-old Eric Young of St. Ansgar admits giving meth to a woman from Nashua the night of her death. Young says he sold it to the woman for 90-dollars and was there when the woman became unresponsive. She died at the scene. Young faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
NASHUA, IA
Cresco Times

High speed chase ends in arrest

CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
YUKON, OK
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Quick Country 96.5

Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild chase in Albert Lea caught on video

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy