Chelsea right-back Reece James is fighting to be fit in time for the World Cup as he works his way back from a knee injury.James, 22, is still in a brace after hurting his knee in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan on October 11 – an injury Graham Potter suggested would sideline him for eight weeks, which would rule him out of the tournament in Qatar.But with less than two weeks until Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad on November 10, James believes he still has a chance.The race against time is on… But...
It is five years since Gabby George became Everton Women’s first full-time professional footballer but, sometimes, that watershed moment feels more like five decades ago. “With everything that’s happened recently, 2017 seems like quite a long way in the past,” says a left-sided defender harbouring realistic hopes of inclusion in England’s Australia-bound 2023 World Cup squad. “But it was a dream come true. I remember getting a text from the club and, literally overnight, football became a job.”
