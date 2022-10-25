ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

Film festival to highlight inspirational and historic short subjects

A movie doesn’t have to include sex and violence to be entertaining. That’s why Tom Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival more than three years ago. “I’ve always loved movies,” the former newspaper editor and retired truck dealership marketing director said. “But I liked...
Sioux City Journal

Zoe Saldaña was initially scared of shooting scenes underwater for 'Avatar' sequel

In the follow-up to his 2009 box office smash, director James Cameron switched the location from the rainforest to the ocean and his actors had to learn how to hold their breath for several minutes to film scenes underwater. Speaking to The New York Times, Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, admitted the challenge was a terrifying prospect. "The first step is you fake it till you make it: You tell your boss, 'Yeah, absolutely, I'm so excited,' and then it's complete horror, like, 'What am I going to do?”...

