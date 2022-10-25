Read full article on original website
Related
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Sioux City Journal
Film festival to highlight inspirational and historic short subjects
A movie doesn’t have to include sex and violence to be entertaining. That’s why Tom Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival more than three years ago. “I’ve always loved movies,” the former newspaper editor and retired truck dealership marketing director said. “But I liked...
Sioux City Journal
Zoe Saldaña was initially scared of shooting scenes underwater for 'Avatar' sequel
In the follow-up to his 2009 box office smash, director James Cameron switched the location from the rainforest to the ocean and his actors had to learn how to hold their breath for several minutes to film scenes underwater. Speaking to The New York Times, Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, admitted the challenge was a terrifying prospect. "The first step is you fake it till you make it: You tell your boss, 'Yeah, absolutely, I'm so excited,' and then it's complete horror, like, 'What am I going to do?”...
The caber-tossing secret of the Strictly Come Dancing star: How BBC wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin perfected the stunning move by flipping 130lb logs at the Highland Games
Strictly fans gasped as Hamza Yassin tossed his partner up in the air before raising her over his head in a jaw-dropping routine. But the BBC wildlife presenter has had years to perfect the move, it has emerged – having competed in the caber toss at the Highland Games.
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
Comments / 0