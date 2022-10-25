Sacred Heart Cathedral's Antoine Evans voted SBLive's California high school football coach of the week (Week 8)

Evans led the Irish to a 10-0 rivalry win over St. Ignatius in Week 9

Last week, we asked California high school football fans to vote for the Week 8 high school football coach of the week. Twelve coaches from all across the state were nominated.

At the end of voting, Sacred Heart Cathedral head coach Antoine Evans won the poll with over 10,900 votes. In a huge rivalry game in Week 8 — The Bruce-Mahoney Game — before 10,000 fans at Kezar Stadium, Evans led the Irish to a 10-0 win over St. Ignatius. Evans was heard calling out most of St. Ignatius' plays before the snap as the Irish recorded their first shutout in the series since 1987.

Final poll: