Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Credit Services & Lending Stocks
In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Apple, up about 7.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the...
NASDAQ
Why Latham Group Shares Bounced This Week
Shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) were up 9.1% on the week as of the close of trading on Thursday. The residential swimming pool manufacturer will release its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 10, and investors should watch them closely. However, this week's move was driven more by what Latham's peers...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
NASDAQ
Chipotle Demonstrates Inflation-Busting Strategy on Its Way to Excellent Performance
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is on my list of stock-split candidates because of its lofty stock price. Nevertheless, the fast-casual restaurant chain delivered another quarter of excellent performance using its inflation-busting strategy. This video details the stock-split candidate's strategy to increase sales and profits in its most recently completed quarter. Stock...
NASDAQ
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, technology and financials shares are among the notable gainers. Materials, communications and energy stocks are weak. Healthcare stocks are mixed.
NASDAQ
Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, ALLY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Southside Bancshares' CEO, Lee R. Gibson, made a $66,440 buy of...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
NASDAQ
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
What Makes F.N.B. (FNB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022. Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of...
NASDAQ
FFIV vs. PYPL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both F5 Networks (FFIV) and Paypal (PYPL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
NASDAQ
Why Shares in AutoNation Rose This Week
Shares of auto retailer AutoNation (NYSE: AN) rose 8.6% this week through the close of trading on Thursday. The move came in a week when the company cheered investors with its third-quarter earnings release. As for the earnings, investors had cause for concern. After all, consumer discretionary spending is being...
