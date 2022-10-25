Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO