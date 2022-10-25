ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
12-year-old accused of making threat against other students

VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Person of interest in fatal shooting in police custody

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Bennington Police say the man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of another man is in custody. Police responded to Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. 39-year-old Ulysses Ivey of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene.
BENNINGTON, VT
Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
WILTON, NY
Knox man in critical condition after Thursday night crash

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany County resident, in critical condition after this serious crash Thursday night in the town of Knox. This photo, provided by the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the victim, a 23-year-old from Knox, is at Albany Medical Center. The crash...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions

Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Longtime local priest, lawyer, Fr. Kenneth Doyle, dies at 82

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A long-time figure in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese has passed. Father Kenneth Doyle was 82 years old. Father Doyle grew up in Troy, and was ordained as a priest in 1966. He got his law degree from Albany Law School in 1978. He...
ALBANY, NY
Shelter-in-place part of ongoing investigation in Granville

GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
GRANVILLE, NY
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
ACPAC holds public meeting for input on improving community policing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gun violence top of mind in Albany after shootings rocked the Pine Hills neighborhood this month. On Thursday, the Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee (ACPAC) held their meeting in-person at the Albany Public Library on Washington Ave. Members of community and the Albany Police Department...
ALBANY, NY
Halloween events to thrill and scare!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Nine Pin Cider Maze. Advance tickets are $16 and include entry to the maze and your first can of cider or attendees can purchase tickets at the gate for $20. At the Cider Maze event, participants will be able to try and navigate through...
ALBANY, NY

