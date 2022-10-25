Read full article on original website
Man facing charges for deadly shooting in VT, arrested in Hoosick Falls
HOOSICK FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The man in custody, accused of fatally shooting another man in Bennington, VT, was arrested on assault and other charges in Hoosick Falls. On October 22,2022, Hoosick Falls Police responded to the area of 35 Church Street for reports of a victim who was assaulted.
Parolee removed monitoring device, accused of burglary and assault, say police
SELKIRK, NY (WRGB) — 36-year-old Adam Matteson, Jr. of East Greenbush has pleaded not guilty to a 6 count indictment, accusing him of attacking two victims in Bethlehem on September 16, 2022. Prosecutors with the Albany County District Attorney's Office say Matteson is facing charges of Burglary in the...
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
12-year-old accused of making threat against other students
VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
Person of interest in fatal shooting in police custody
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Bennington Police say the man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of another man is in custody. Police responded to Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. 39-year-old Ulysses Ivey of Bennington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
Woman arrested in NJ airport, facing ID theft charges in NY
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Newburgh women arrested at New Jersey Airport faces charges in Wilton. Twenty eight year old Emonie S. Rosado, of Newburgh, NY, was arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 by impersonating victims and making unauthorized withdrawals according to State Police. Rosado was stopped at customs at...
Three separate school threats in less than 24 hours, three students charged
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says there has been a rash of school threat investigations resulting in children getting charged. They say in the last 24 hours they have had three separate school threats. Two of those threats were at Ballston Spa, a third at Schuylerville High School. “We have zero,...
Van filled with international college students involved in fatal crash, three dead
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA (WRGB) — Police in Berkshire are investigating a two vehicle crash that killed three people sent 5 to the hospital. According to the Berkshire County DA's Office, at around 5:30 AM on October 25, a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road.
Knox man in critical condition after Thursday night crash
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany County resident, in critical condition after this serious crash Thursday night in the town of Knox. This photo, provided by the Albany County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the victim, a 23-year-old from Knox, is at Albany Medical Center. The crash...
Karen Heggen says "returned" court documents weren't from DA Office
Saratoga County — Saratoga County District Attorney candidate Michael Phillips stood in front of incumbent Karen Heggen's DA office on Wednesday with a bag full of court documents, saying he was returning the misplaced files. Heggen on the other hand, says they have nothing to do with her office.
Suspect arrested in connection to white supremacist propaganda on UAlbany campus
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — NYS University Police at Albany say they have arrested a suspect in connection to disturbing images appearing to support white supremacist ideology have been found on the UAlbany campus. Back on Tuesday, white supremacist ideology was located on display through stickers and flyers on the...
Schenectady County DA: Bail reform laws impacting increasing extradition decisions
Several counties in the Capital Region are facing a financial toll due to bail reform laws, some municipalities saying it's forcing them to make some difficult decisions. Earlier this week, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Joseph Fowler to 1 to 3 years of prison for failing to register as a sex offender. But, in order to prosecute Fowler, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney needed to extradite him from Flint, Michigan, where he was apprehended back in May.
Clifton Park crash between car and motorcycle under investigation
CLIFTON PARK (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, involving a car and a motorcycle. They say it happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 146 and State Route 146A in the Town of Clifton Park. Officials say the driver of the...
Longtime local priest, lawyer, Fr. Kenneth Doyle, dies at 82
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A long-time figure in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese has passed. Father Kenneth Doyle was 82 years old. Father Doyle grew up in Troy, and was ordained as a priest in 1966. He got his law degree from Albany Law School in 1978. He...
Inspector General's Office releases report on deadly Schoharie limousine crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office is now releasing its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo...
Shelter-in-place part of ongoing investigation in Granville
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ACPAC holds public meeting for input on improving community policing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gun violence top of mind in Albany after shootings rocked the Pine Hills neighborhood this month. On Thursday, the Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee (ACPAC) held their meeting in-person at the Albany Public Library on Washington Ave. Members of community and the Albany Police Department...
Halloween events to thrill and scare!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Nine Pin Cider Maze. Advance tickets are $16 and include entry to the maze and your first can of cider or attendees can purchase tickets at the gate for $20. At the Cider Maze event, participants will be able to try and navigate through...
