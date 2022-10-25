Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Summerville's Truck or Treat at Gahagan Park Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Put your costume on and come out to Gahagan Park and Truck or Treat today around the football field for some Halloween fun!. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You'll see all the different kinds of trucks that are used all around...
abcnews4.com
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
abcnews4.com
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim No. 1 spot in America
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner are coming for the No. 1 spot in America. On Nov. 8, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan during the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. announces Port95 groundbreaking at Winding Woods Commerce Park
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is happy to announce the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the Port 95 Business Park on Wednesday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. The business park is located at the 1,300-acre Winding Woods Industrial Park on Highway 78 near St. George, South Carolina. Janko Group LLC,...
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
abcnews4.com
Child flown to MUSC trauma center after 4-wheeler crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A small child was seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, requiring a medical evacuation to Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A parent of the young girl met with paramedics at the intersection of Cottageville...
Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
live5news.com
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
Lowcountry woman wins $300K on scratch-off lottery ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What should have been a routine shopping trip turned into the surprise of a lifetime for one Lowcountry woman. The woman was on her way to Walmart when she decided to stop by the Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston and purchase a $10 ticket. […]
abcnews4.com
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
abcnews4.com
Proposed future of the Union Pier includes green spaces, waterfronts, and more
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Union Pier shifts from a homeport cruise business to a port-of-call cruise business in 2025, nearly 70 acres in downtown Charleston will open up. South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe have been gathering input during four public meetings on what the 70 acres will...
abcnews4.com
Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Oncology
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
abcnews4.com
Disney On Ice makes stop in North Charleston for shows Thursday through Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Many fan-favorite Disney characters are taking to the ice Thursday through Sunday as part of Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at the North Charleston Coliseum. The shows will feature 14 classic and modern stories told by the likes of Minnie Mouse, Donald...
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
