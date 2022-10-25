ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

abcnews4.com

Summerville's Truck or Treat at Gahagan Park Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Put your costume on and come out to Gahagan Park and Truck or Treat today around the football field for some Halloween fun!. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You'll see all the different kinds of trucks that are used all around...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
WCBD Count on 2

Port95 Business Park breaking ground in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 1,300 business park will break ground Wednesday in the St. George area. The new Port95 Business Park will be constructed in the Winding Woods Industrial Park on US-78. Officials say the branded “Port95” name emphasizes its location near the major interstate highway, I-95, which serves as a distribution […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com

Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Oncology

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

