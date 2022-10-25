Marlon Wayans and the entire Wayans clan have always made films that push the limits of what is considered “decent” to get a laugh. Well before their time on “In Living Color,” Keenan Ivory Wayans was shocking people with the cult classic comedy, “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” And of course, years later, Shawn and Marlon Wayans continued to push the boundaries with “White Chicks,” a film that many point to as an example of a hit feature that has not really held up over the years due to its misogynistic and racial humor. But nearly 20 years after its release, Marlon Wayans not only defends the humor in “White Chicks” but the current “generation” is really the problem.

