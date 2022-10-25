Read full article on original website
Batman: Arkham Origins getting gorgeous remaster
The severely underrated Batman: Arkham Origins might just be the only Batman game you need this weekend. This weekend sees the launch of Warner Bros. Montreal’s latest DC video game, Gotham Knights. Set in a world in which Batman dies attempting to solve a case, his young proteges Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood must step up and keep Gotham City safe in his absence.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Season Pass Hero Explained
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is almost here, launching on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players fight alongside some of the most iconic Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. But combat isn't quite the beat 'em up gameplay that superhero games are known for.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC Plans Include Deadpool and More
Marvel's Midnight Suns has been teasing the addition of Deadpool for awhile now, and now, the hero has officially been confirmed for the strategy game. Deadpool will be joined by Venom, Morbius, and Storm. The only catch with these additions is that they're all DLC characters and will be wrapped up in the season pass, so those planning on picking up Marvel's Midnight Suns will have to spring for that, too, if you want to play as them.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Responds To Criticism Over The Movie Being Too White, Explains How It Was ‘Ahead Of Its Time’
Ralph Macchio was known for starring in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid where a New Jersey teen learns from his Okinawan native handyman how to defend himself against bullies using karate. The hit Netflix series Cobra Kai continues to honor the ‘80s films as the story grows. But after criticism came that The Karate Kid is too white, Ralph Macchio believes the 80’s classic was actually “ahead of its time.”
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
theplaylist.net
Marlon Wayans Defends Controversial Comedy ‘White Chicks’: “I Ain’t Listening To This Damn Generation”
Marlon Wayans and the entire Wayans clan have always made films that push the limits of what is considered “decent” to get a laugh. Well before their time on “In Living Color,” Keenan Ivory Wayans was shocking people with the cult classic comedy, “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” And of course, years later, Shawn and Marlon Wayans continued to push the boundaries with “White Chicks,” a film that many point to as an example of a hit feature that has not really held up over the years due to its misogynistic and racial humor. But nearly 20 years after its release, Marlon Wayans not only defends the humor in “White Chicks” but the current “generation” is really the problem.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4
In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ release times: here’s when you can play
The full launch of Infinity Ward‘s next shooter is just two days away – to make sure you can jump into the game as soon as it’s live, here’s what time Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches. Modern Warfare 2 release times for UK and...
James Cameron calls out Marvel and DC characters: ‘That’s not the way to make movies’
James Cameron has criticised Marvel and DC characters.The Avatar director has said that his forthcoming sequel, which will take place 15 years after the original, will show Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) becoming more mature.Cameron said that characters in Marvel and DC Comics films are not afforded the same complexity.“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later,” the director told The New York Times. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith....
