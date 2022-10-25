(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO