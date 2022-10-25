ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
YPSILANTI, MI
msuspartans.com

Volleyball Opens B1G Second Half at #9 Minnesota, Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball returns to the court this week, opening the second half of B1G competition with a Wednesday, Oct. 26 mid-week match at No. 9-ranked Minnesota before wrapping up the season slate of rivalry matches against Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Spartans wrap up a stretch of three matches in six days when it meets the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night in Maturi Pavilion. Michigan State football isn't the only team on campus headed to Ann Arbor this weekend as the volleyball program looks to even the season series on Sunday afternoon.
EAST LANSING, MI
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines

2021-22 record: 19-15 (11-9) Players returning: Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Jace Howard, Will Tschetter. Players departed: Eli Brooks, De’Vante Jones, Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan, Zeb Jackson (VCU), Brandon Johns Jr. (VCU), Frankie Collins (Arizona State) Key additions: Tarris Reed, Jett Howard, Dug McDaniel, Gregg...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit

After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop

(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
24hip-hop.com

Big Norb is on fire! Pontiac artist racking up streams and followers

If you have heard of Detroit rap, you probably know of Big Sean, Eminem, and maybe even Trick Trick, but what about Pontiac’s own rising artist, Big Norb? While he hasn’t been on your radar just yet, that could soon be changing. In just two weeks since being recognized by DaHubDetroit and DetroitRapNews, Big Norb has already gained over 10,000 followers and has received over 11,000 streams for his single Onna Bible on the popular music streaming platform Youtube.
PONTIAC, MI

