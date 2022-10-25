Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
emueagles.com
Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state tournament scores from region semifinals
Check out scores from the Metro Detroit boys soccer region semifinals from Tuesday night. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 2, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0. Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0.
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Opens B1G Second Half at #9 Minnesota, Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball returns to the court this week, opening the second half of B1G competition with a Wednesday, Oct. 26 mid-week match at No. 9-ranked Minnesota before wrapping up the season slate of rivalry matches against Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Spartans wrap up a stretch of three matches in six days when it meets the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night in Maturi Pavilion. Michigan State football isn't the only team on campus headed to Ann Arbor this weekend as the volleyball program looks to even the season series on Sunday afternoon.
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines
2021-22 record: 19-15 (11-9) Players returning: Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams II, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Jace Howard, Will Tschetter. Players departed: Eli Brooks, De’Vante Jones, Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan, Zeb Jackson (VCU), Brandon Johns Jr. (VCU), Frankie Collins (Arizona State) Key additions: Tarris Reed, Jett Howard, Dug McDaniel, Gregg...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Major threat eliminated in five-star QB Jadyn Davis’ recruitment
The Michigan Wolverines are in the middle of their two biggest recruiting weekends of the season and spent the bye week making stops across the country to visit their top targets. But the most important news impacting Michigan may have been another school landing a player not on the Wolverines’ board.
MLive.com
Top takeaways from Metro Detroit first round football playoff matchups
The state district football pairings are set and there are a ton of Metro Detroit coverage area teams gearing up for what they hope to be a special playoff run. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Metro Detroit area in the wake of Selection Sunday’s aftermath.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
fox2detroit.com
TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Detroit school district looks to sell Cooley High School to local nonprofit
After years of weighing the future of the vacated site of Cooley High School, Detroit school district officials have landed on a new owner they believe will revive the blighted yet historic building. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is poised to sell Cooley to local nonprofit Life Remodeled for $400,000. During a meeting held by the school board’s academic committee Monday afternoon, where the potential sale was first introduced, Superintendent Nikolai...
Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades
Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.
First Black columnist in Detroit talks about new barbershop
(CBS DETROIT) - If you follow sports in Detroit, you know the name Rob Parker. He was the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, as well as a TV and radio sportscaster for more than a decade in Motown. Now, Parker has a scholarship in his name for aspiring broadcasters, which he talked about at his barbershop."You learn a lot of stuff in the barbershop, and going up as a kid, I always wanted to own one because of the experience I had," Parker said.And that experience led to "Sporty Cutz" off Seven Mile Road on Detroit's west side,...
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
24hip-hop.com
Big Norb is on fire! Pontiac artist racking up streams and followers
If you have heard of Detroit rap, you probably know of Big Sean, Eminem, and maybe even Trick Trick, but what about Pontiac’s own rising artist, Big Norb? While he hasn’t been on your radar just yet, that could soon be changing. In just two weeks since being recognized by DaHubDetroit and DetroitRapNews, Big Norb has already gained over 10,000 followers and has received over 11,000 streams for his single Onna Bible on the popular music streaming platform Youtube.
