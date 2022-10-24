Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
x1071.com
David Kahl sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to plea deal in Brittany Zimmermann murder
MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
x1071.com
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
x1071.com
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested on Outstanding Iowa County Warrant
Officials with the Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Tuesday around 8:40pm. 24 year old Dylan Bonin of Dodgeville was arrested near a business on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville on an outstanding Iowa County warrant. Bonin was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight. Officers were sent to the area of Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. at about 3:46 a.m. Thursday after multiple people in the area called to report the gunshots. The officers reported finding several shell casings on the 300 block of Milton Ave.
x1071.com
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
x1071.com
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollover crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm....
x1071.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive Thursday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured in the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement’s...
x1071.com
Verona police searching for man last seen Tuesday morning
VERONA, Wis. — Verona police are searching for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Fredrick Ramseier, 51, was last seen at the Fitchburg Target at around 7:45 a.m. Police said he may be on foot or on a bicycle. His vehicle was left at his home.
x1071.com
MPD urges drivers to be aware of trick-or-treaters this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department expects there will be a lot more pedestrians out this weekend trick-or-treating, so they’re reminding drivers to be extra careful so the only things scary about this Halloween are the costumes and decorations. Last year’s Halloween was marked with some wicked...
x1071.com
‘They’re totally disenfranchised’: Eligible voters in jail face barriers accessing ballots
MADISON, Wis. – Thousands of people in jails across Wisconsin, awaiting trial or serving misdemeanor sentences, are eligible to vote, but ballot barriers mean few inside exercise that right. The ACLU attributes the low voter participation in part to the lack of comprehensive inmate voting protocol in state jails....
x1071.com
Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around...
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
x1071.com
Pedestrian hit by car on Madison’s near west side suffers non-life-threatening injuries
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening, the city’s police department said. Police said the crash was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Segoe Road near Sheboygan Avenue....
x1071.com
Wisconsin fines ‘Center for COVID Control’ for misleading ads on COVID tests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising. Officials say Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, who were operating Center...
x1071.com
In the 608: It’s time to distribute ‘Koats for Kids’
MADISON, Wis. – The Community Action Coalition will hold this year’s KOATS FOR KIDS coat distribution on October 27 and 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1902 Wright Street in Madison. The C.A.C. welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist at the KOATS FOR KIDS...
x1071.com
Dane County leaders disagree over how to fund rural mental health response
MADISON, Wis. — The need for adequate mental health response in rural areas is growing at an astounding rate. Dane County officials say last year, the sheriff’s office responded to 1,400 calls with a mental health component, but those officials differ on how to build a response system.
x1071.com
1,000 early in-person absentee ballots cast in Madison within hours of opening
MADISON, Wis. — The opening of the in-person absentee voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. With 32 early in-person voting sites citywide, Madisonians took action. By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1,003 voters had vast in-person absentee ballots in Madison according to the city’s...
x1071.com
Eastbound left lane of I-90/94 near Lake Delton back open after semi jackknife
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A jackknifed semi blocked traffic on I-90/94 south of Lake Delton. All lanes have since reopened. The eastbound left lane of the interstate was blocked near Highway 23. Footage from the area showed emergency crews responding to the crash. The crash was reported just before...
Comments / 0