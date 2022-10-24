ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

David Kahl sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to plea deal in Brittany Zimmermann murder

MADISON, Wis. — The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder. David Kahl, 56, of Madison was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors said the state would not contest a petition from Kahl for extended supervision after serving 20 years of his sentence.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested on Outstanding Iowa County Warrant

Officials with the Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Tuesday around 8:40pm. 24 year old Dylan Bonin of Dodgeville was arrested near a business on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville on an outstanding Iowa County warrant. Bonin was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Janesville police investigating reports of gunshots on Milton Ave. overnight

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard by several people overnight. Officers were sent to the area of Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. at about 3:46 a.m. Thursday after multiple people in the area called to report the gunshots. The officers reported finding several shell casings on the 300 block of Milton Ave.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollover crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm....
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

Verona police searching for man last seen Tuesday morning

VERONA, Wis. — Verona police are searching for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Fredrick Ramseier, 51, was last seen at the Fitchburg Target at around 7:45 a.m. Police said he may be on foot or on a bicycle. His vehicle was left at his home.
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

MPD urges drivers to be aware of trick-or-treaters this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department expects there will be a lot more pedestrians out this weekend trick-or-treating, so they’re reminding drivers to be extra careful so the only things scary about this Halloween are the costumes and decorations. Last year’s Halloween was marked with some wicked...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Family of four displaced by Sun Prairie fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie family has been displaced after their home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage Wednesday after a fan motor ignited and spread to other parts of the house. Fire crews said they were called to the 200 block of Queens Street just around...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington

A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: It’s time to distribute ‘Koats for Kids’

MADISON, Wis. – The Community Action Coalition will hold this year’s KOATS FOR KIDS coat distribution on October 27 and 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1902 Wright Street in Madison. The C.A.C. welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist at the KOATS FOR KIDS...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy