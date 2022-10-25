ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

By Arman Rahman
x1071.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
x1071.com

Educators hold Capitol rally ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. — Teachers, administrators and students from across the Badger State came together for a “Unity in the Community” rally Monday night in an effort to push people toward the polls to bring change to Wisconsin’s education system. Monday night’s rally at the Capitol focused...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin sweeps #1 Nebraska in national championship rematch

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to Nebraska, Badger volleyball has dominated the Huskers and Wednesday night was no different. Wisconsin welcomed the #1 team in the country to the Field House and swept them back to the Cornhusker state. Wisconsin (16-3, 10-1) beat Nebraska (18-2, 10-1) in straight...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Evers, Democrats push early voting two weeks out from election

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday encouraging people to vote early with just two weeks left in the campaign. It is largely up to the campaigns now to turn out their voters, and Claudia Pogreba, a grassroots organizer at the event, said that it is the infrequent voters who could be a boon to Democrats, especially Evers.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Women’s hockey ready for toughest test yet against #5 UMD

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated past Bemidji State with ease over the weekend, outscoring the Beavers 15-1. But now it’s about to get a whole lot tougher for the Badgers. UW hits the road this week for a top 5 showdown with Minnesota Duluth.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein Laboratory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum

The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin prepares for toughest test of season, No. 1 Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday night, the Big Ten’s top two volleyball teams will meet in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship when fifth-ranked Wisconsin hosts top-ranked Nebraska. The Badgers know they will be tested in every phase in this match as the Cornhuskers come in with...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badger Blueprint: Bye week comes at perfect time for banged up Badgers

In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin break down Wisconsin’s fast start against Purdue and explain why the bye came at a perfect time for the Badgers. The guys also talk about John Torchio’s...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Greg Gard determines his depth as new season approaches

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball held its annual secret scrimmage on Sunday with Northern Iowa and the only details Greg Gard released from it: the Badgers never trailed and he played 12 guys. Once the regular season starts, Gard will tighten up his rotation, but right now...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season

MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Everything you need to know about early voting in Madison, which starts Oct. 25

MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting gets underway at dozens of locations across the City of Madison on Tuesday, October 25. There are a total of 32 early-voting locations in Madison, stretching from the city’s far west to far east sides. Voting hours vary depending on the location, but many offer times through the weekend before the election.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington

A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Former Badger star JJ Watt, wife Kealia welcome first child

MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger star JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their first child this week. Koa James Watt was born on Sunday, the couple announced on Twitter. “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” JJ said....
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

Iowa Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday around 9:30pm in Lafayette County. 34 year old Alvin Dehoyos of Saint Donatus was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Dehoyos was traveling on Highway 126 in Elk Grove Township when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times. His vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

