Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

x1071.com
Educators hold Capitol rally ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. — Teachers, administrators and students from across the Badger State came together for a “Unity in the Community” rally Monday night in an effort to push people toward the polls to bring change to Wisconsin’s education system. Monday night’s rally at the Capitol focused...
x1071.com
Wisconsin sweeps #1 Nebraska in national championship rematch
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to Nebraska, Badger volleyball has dominated the Huskers and Wednesday night was no different. Wisconsin welcomed the #1 team in the country to the Field House and swept them back to the Cornhusker state. Wisconsin (16-3, 10-1) beat Nebraska (18-2, 10-1) in straight...
x1071.com
Evers, Democrats push early voting two weeks out from election
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday encouraging people to vote early with just two weeks left in the campaign. It is largely up to the campaigns now to turn out their voters, and Claudia Pogreba, a grassroots organizer at the event, said that it is the infrequent voters who could be a boon to Democrats, especially Evers.
x1071.com
Women’s hockey ready for toughest test yet against #5 UMD
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated past Bemidji State with ease over the weekend, outscoring the Beavers 15-1. But now it’s about to get a whole lot tougher for the Badgers. UW hits the road this week for a top 5 showdown with Minnesota Duluth.
x1071.com
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
x1071.com
1,000 early in-person absentee ballots cast in Madison within hours of opening
MADISON, Wis. — The opening of the in-person absentee voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. With 32 early in-person voting sites citywide, Madisonians took action. By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1,003 voters had vast in-person absentee ballots in Madison according to the city’s...
x1071.com
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein Laboratory.
x1071.com
Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum
The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
x1071.com
In the 608: ‘Get Kids Outside’ to explore the wonder of Fall
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. – There’s a unique way to get the family outside to enjoy the great outdoors. Get Kids Outside is hosting the 2nd Annual Fall Wonder and Adventure Outing at Indian Lake County Park in Cross Plains on Saturday, October 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
x1071.com
Wisconsin prepares for toughest test of season, No. 1 Nebraska
MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday night, the Big Ten’s top two volleyball teams will meet in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship when fifth-ranked Wisconsin hosts top-ranked Nebraska. The Badgers know they will be tested in every phase in this match as the Cornhuskers come in with...
x1071.com
Badger Blueprint: Bye week comes at perfect time for banged up Badgers
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin break down Wisconsin’s fast start against Purdue and explain why the bye came at a perfect time for the Badgers. The guys also talk about John Torchio’s...
x1071.com
Greg Gard determines his depth as new season approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball held its annual secret scrimmage on Sunday with Northern Iowa and the only details Greg Gard released from it: the Badgers never trailed and he played 12 guys. Once the regular season starts, Gard will tighten up his rotation, but right now...
x1071.com
Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season
MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
x1071.com
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
x1071.com
Everything you need to know about early voting in Madison, which starts Oct. 25
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting gets underway at dozens of locations across the City of Madison on Tuesday, October 25. There are a total of 32 early-voting locations in Madison, stretching from the city’s far west to far east sides. Voting hours vary depending on the location, but many offer times through the weekend before the election.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
x1071.com
Former Badger star JJ Watt, wife Kealia welcome first child
MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger star JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their first child this week. Koa James Watt was born on Sunday, the couple announced on Twitter. “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” JJ said....
x1071.com
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
x1071.com
Iowa Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday around 9:30pm in Lafayette County. 34 year old Alvin Dehoyos of Saint Donatus was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Dehoyos was traveling on Highway 126 in Elk Grove Township when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times. His vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene.
