Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday encouraging people to vote early with just two weeks left in the campaign. It is largely up to the campaigns now to turn out their voters, and Claudia Pogreba, a grassroots organizer at the event, said that it is the infrequent voters who could be a boon to Democrats, especially Evers.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO