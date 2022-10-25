Read full article on original website
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars. There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street. Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools. The store has been broken into, recently, before this...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wtva.com
Tupelo bank robber to be sentenced next week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A serial bank robber from Tupelo is on the federal docket to be sentenced next week. Jasper Wagner is expected to learn his fate from a federal judge in Oxford. He pleaded guilty in July to robbing the Community Bank branch in downtown Tupelo on April...
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
WLBT
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
wtva.com
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wtva.com
Recess enhanced at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recess at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo is now more active thanks to the PTO and some generous parents. “Recess boxes” were designed to enhance recess and encourage activity. Outdoor storage boxes with equipment were placed on all three playgrounds for students to use during recess.
wtva.com
Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant...
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
