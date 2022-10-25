The Wisconsin DNR is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program. They have set aside $360,000 from the EPA to reduce emissions from diesel engines, to improve air quality, human health and reduce gases that affect climate change. The funds are available for various equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment. Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO