Madison, WI

Evers, Democrats push early voting two weeks out from election

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday encouraging people to vote early with just two weeks left in the campaign. It is largely up to the campaigns now to turn out their voters, and Claudia Pogreba, a grassroots organizer at the event, said that it is the infrequent voters who could be a boon to Democrats, especially Evers.
MADISON, WI
In-Person Absentee Voting Begins Today

Today is the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer in-person absentee voting. To find out if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. There you can also register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find your polling place and what you’ll need to bring. In-person absentee voting ends two days before election day on November 8. Statewide races on ballot include governor, U.S. Senator and attorney general.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin sweeps #1 Nebraska in national championship rematch

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to Nebraska, Badger volleyball has dominated the Huskers and Wednesday night was no different. Wisconsin welcomed the #1 team in the country to the Field House and swept them back to the Cornhusker state. Wisconsin (16-3, 10-1) beat Nebraska (18-2, 10-1) in straight...
MADISON, WI
Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum

The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
DNR announces $360,000 in grants to reduce diesel emissions

The Wisconsin DNR is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program. They have set aside $360,000 from the EPA to reduce emissions from diesel engines, to improve air quality, human health and reduce gases that affect climate change. The funds are available for various equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment. Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Women’s hockey ready for toughest test yet against #5 UMD

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated past Bemidji State with ease over the weekend, outscoring the Beavers 15-1. But now it’s about to get a whole lot tougher for the Badgers. UW hits the road this week for a top 5 showdown with Minnesota Duluth.
MADISON, WI
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Beaver Dam. The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29...
WISCONSIN STATE
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington

A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
DARLINGTON, WI
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein Laboratory.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season

MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
MADISON, WI
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greg Gard determines his depth as new season approaches

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball held its annual secret scrimmage on Sunday with Northern Iowa and the only details Greg Gard released from it: the Badgers never trailed and he played 12 guys. Once the regular season starts, Gard will tighten up his rotation, but right now...
MADISON, WI
Iowa Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday around 9:30pm in Lafayette County. 34 year old Alvin Dehoyos of Saint Donatus was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Dehoyos was traveling on Highway 126 in Elk Grove Township when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times. His vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot...
FITCHBURG, WI
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
MADISON, WI

