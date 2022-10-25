Read full article on original website
Sarah Godlewski: Republicans calling for voters to decide abortion trying ‘to fool you’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT/WISC) — Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says when it comes to a statewide referendum on abortion, Republican candidates have been dishonest. Godlewski on Tuesday joined 3rd Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff at UW-La Crosse for a roundtable on reproductive rights. The Eau Claire native said...
Evers, Democrats push early voting two weeks out from election
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was in Madison Tuesday encouraging people to vote early with just two weeks left in the campaign. It is largely up to the campaigns now to turn out their voters, and Claudia Pogreba, a grassroots organizer at the event, said that it is the infrequent voters who could be a boon to Democrats, especially Evers.
In-Person Absentee Voting Begins Today
Today is the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer in-person absentee voting. To find out if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. There you can also register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find your polling place and what you’ll need to bring. In-person absentee voting ends two days before election day on November 8. Statewide races on ballot include governor, U.S. Senator and attorney general.
1,000 early in-person absentee ballots cast in Madison within hours of opening
MADISON, Wis. — The opening of the in-person absentee voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day. With 32 early in-person voting sites citywide, Madisonians took action. By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1,003 voters had vast in-person absentee ballots in Madison according to the city’s...
Wisconsin troops have heartfelt homecoming from deployment at Volk Field
VOLK FIELD, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 100 Wisconsin troops are back home after a six-month deployment. Members of the 128th Control Squadron were welcomed to Volk Field Tuesday morning, back into the arms of the people who love them. “It is wonderful. There is just a sense of relief,...
Wisconsin sweeps #1 Nebraska in national championship rematch
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to Nebraska, Badger volleyball has dominated the Huskers and Wednesday night was no different. Wisconsin welcomed the #1 team in the country to the Field House and swept them back to the Cornhusker state. Wisconsin (16-3, 10-1) beat Nebraska (18-2, 10-1) in straight...
Information Coming On Platteville School Referendum
The Platteville Area Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning Platteville” program this Thursday will feature Platteville School Superintendent Jim Boebel sharing information on the upcoming school referendum. The presentation will be at 7:45am at the Mound City Bank Motor Branch Community Room. In the November 8th general election, district residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four Platteville campus sites.
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful.
DNR announces $360,000 in grants to reduce diesel emissions
The Wisconsin DNR is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program. They have set aside $360,000 from the EPA to reduce emissions from diesel engines, to improve air quality, human health and reduce gases that affect climate change. The funds are available for various equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment. Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.
Women’s hockey ready for toughest test yet against #5 UMD
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated past Bemidji State with ease over the weekend, outscoring the Beavers 15-1. But now it’s about to get a whole lot tougher for the Badgers. UW hits the road this week for a top 5 showdown with Minnesota Duluth.
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Beaver Dam. The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29...
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein Laboratory.
Badgers learn Big Ten opponents for 2023 football season
MADISON, Wis. — Mark your calendars Badger football fans. Wisconsin’s Big Ten schedule for next season was unveiled Wednesday. The Badgers already knew three of next season’s foes. Buffalo and Georgia Southern are set to visit Camp Randall, and the Badgers will travel to the west coast for a rematch with Washington State.
Darrell Brooks found guilty on all charges Waukesha Christmas parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors have found Darrell Brooks guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha. Brooks, 40, faced 76 charges stemming from the Waukesha Christmas parade incident on Nov. 21, 2021. The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit and run involving death, two counts of battery, and two counts of bail jumping.
Greg Gard determines his depth as new season approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball held its annual secret scrimmage on Sunday with Northern Iowa and the only details Greg Gard released from it: the Badgers never trailed and he played 12 guys. Once the regular season starts, Gard will tighten up his rotation, but right now...
Iowa Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday around 9:30pm in Lafayette County. 34 year old Alvin Dehoyos of Saint Donatus was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Dehoyos was traveling on Highway 126 in Elk Grove Township when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times. His vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot...
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing....
